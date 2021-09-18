Studies link vestibular/balance disorders, dizziness to hearing ability and falls
Piedmont HealthCare Ear, Nose and Throat and The American Academy of Audiology are supporters of Balance Awareness Week, held Sept. 19-25. The observance has been designated by the Vestibular Disorders Association to increase awareness about balance problems. While some balance disorders are incurable, faster and more accurate diagnosis, along with effective treatment and coping strategies can greatly improve quality of life.statesville.com
Comments / 0