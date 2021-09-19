CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Readers' Forum: Trouble for Milley

Winston-Salem Journal
 5 days ago

If the claims are true, Gen. Mark Milley will soon be in well-deserved trouble. If Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa are right — and there’s no reason to think otherwise — then Milley schemed behind President Trump’s back to prevent him from exercising the powers of the presidency (“Book: Officer feared Trump would go to war with China,” Sept. 15). That’s treasonous.

Slate

The Truth About Mark Milley

Bob Woodward’s latest book, Peril, co-authored with Robert Costa, has a lot to say about the military establishment. One of the figures who comes off looking really good is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, a main character in the book. Peril reports that, after the 2020 election, Milley was concerned an unstable commander in chief might launch a nuclear attack on China—so he took action to stop that from happening, and called a colleague in China to offer reassurances. Controversy over whether Milley’s actions were appropriate has exploded, with conservatives decrying supposed overreach and liberals praising the general as a hero—but Fred Kaplan, who writes the War Stories column for Slate, thinks both these conclusions completely miss the point. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Kaplan about Milley’s new position in the political discourse, and the truth about his actions. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MILITARY
Fort Bend Herald

Reconsider the Gen. Milley Scandal

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was so worried then-President Donald Trump might launch a surprise attack against China that he reached out to his Chinese counterpart and assured General Li Zuocheng that Milley would preemptively warn China. That, at least, is the salacious allegation in the new book, "Peril," co-written by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Mark Milley's crisis

When Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley goes before Congress on Sept. 28, he may face some of the most hostile questioning of any modern four-star general. Driving the news: Newly released excerpts from "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa — detailing secret moves by the nation's highest ranking military officers to manage national security risks that he perceived Donald Trump posed in the final days of his presidency — are driving questions about whether Milley went too far.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Scoop: Fox to Rudy: You’re banned

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The Arizona Republic scooped the results of the Maricopa County “audit” paid for by “Stop the Steal” and DONALD TRUMP allies: It found that Trump lost the key county by a wider margin than the official election results. To put a finer point on this: The firm selected by the people promoting the election lie, Cyber Ninjas, did its own count and found that JOE BIDEN won.
POLITICS
Chicago Defender

Opinion: Why Lindsey Graham Is Trying to Rescue Rahm Emanuel

With civil rights groups and progressive members of Congress staunchly opposed to disgraced former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel becoming a prestigious ambassador, Emanuel is appealing for support from a set of politicians he has repeatedly relied on in his career: Republicans. Worried that certain Democratic senators will refuse to back...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Post

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation for...
POTUS
The Independent

Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results

Ten months after Donald Trump lost his 2020 reelection bid in Arizona supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans were preparing to deliver the results of an unprecedented partisan election review that is the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president’s false claim that he lost because of fraud. Nearly every allegation made by the review team so far has crumbled under scrutiny. Election officials in Arizona and around the country expect more of the same Friday from the review team they say is biased, incompetent and chasing absurd or disproven conspiracy theories. “Every...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

