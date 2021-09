ROGERS -- The Rogers Mounties equaled scoring with visiting Muskogee (Okla.) on defense and special teams alone Friday night in a dominant 56-12 win at Whitey Smith Stadium. "The mistakes we made on defense in week one versus Siloam were corrected tonight," Rogers Coach Chad Harbison said. "Coach [Dale Williams] had a really good game plan, and I thought our kids did a great job trusting it. We did a good job tackling well, and getting to the football quick. They were where they were supposed to be, doing their jobs, playing hard and together."

