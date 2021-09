The groove may not be all the way back, but this year’s in-person Nancy Perry Day of Caring breakfast felt a lot more like what the community was used to. United Way of Greater Topeka took time to celebrate volunteers today with a modest gathering of about 100 in person at Great Overland Station, with even more following a Facebook livestream. The theme for this year, complete with rainbow tie-dye shirts, was “Getting Our Groove Back,” a nod to the accommodations the community has had to make during the pandemic.

