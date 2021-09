CHICAGO — Before Brandon Belt buttoned up his gray road jersey on Friday at Wrigley Field, Evan Longoria added an unusual accessory to his teammate’s uniform. Multiple pieces of black electrical tape were used to create a “C” where a captain’s patch would typically be stitched on a uniform, which was an unusual sight for a Giants team that hasn’t had an official team captain since Darrell Evans and Jack Clark in the 1980s.

