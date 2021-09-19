Jay Bookman: GOP leaders should tell faithful to get vaccinated

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are feeling deeply frustrated. Frustrated that life still isn’t back to normal. Frustrated that they still can’t plan for the future. And frustrated, mostly, with the individuals in this country who still, even after the deaths of more than 666,000 people in the United States, won’t take the virus seriously or do the one thing that we know will help stop it in its tracks, i.e. get vaccinated. And we don’t mean frustrated in the way where you’re like, Oh, that’s kind of annoying but what are you gonna do? But wherein you want to grab these people by the shoulders and yell, “Christ on a crutch, what the hell is wrong with you?!” and then tape their mouths shut when they start talking about how they are still doing their “research” into the vaccines.

