CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Opinion: If you want to try ivermectin, try clinical trial

By Minneapolis Star Tribune
Eastern New Mexico News
 6 days ago

Nearly every major medical organization has warned against self-medicating with ivermectin, a deworming drug with both veterinary and human medical uses, to treat COVID-19. Nevertheless, there remains a persistent belief, particularly on social media, in this drug’s curative properties. Credible medical research does not currently support a benefit. But if you’re still thinking about giving it a try, please consider a far safer alternative: enrolling in a clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of ivermectin against the coronavirus.

www.easternnewmexiconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
TheAtlantaVoice

Ongoing Clinical Trials Will Decide Whether (or Not) Ivermectin Is Safe, Effective for COVID-19

Studies on whether ivermectin is beneficial in treating COVID-19 patients haven’t been conclusive, and health officials have warned people not to self-medicate. But multiple large trials are continuing to assess the antiparasitic drug. Yet, Sen. Rand Paul reportedly said researchers were “unwilling to objectively study” it because of “hatred” for Donald Trump. He later acknowledged studies are being done. Here we […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
wvtm13.com

COVID-19 Q&A: Can someone with a breakthrough case get monoclonal antibodies?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — WVTM 13 is working with health experts to get you the facts on any questions you may have related to the COVID-19 vaccines. In this segment, a viewer asks WVTM 13's Ian Reitz if fully vaccinated people can get the monoclonal antibody treatment if they contract COVID-19? Dr. Karen Landers, with the Alabama Department of Public Health, explains in the video above.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin#Clinical Trial#Drugs#Parasites#Medical Research#Covid
click orlando

Here’s when experts think Pfizer booster shots will be available

As the debate over COVID vaccine boosters continues, we could learn this week who is eligible to get the third shot. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, appeared on Meet The Press and Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, appeared on Face the Nation. Both healthcare experts discussed the booster rollout plan and what happens next.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Robb Report

6 Ways to ‘Live Younger Longer’ and Reduce Chances of Chronic Disease, According to a Mayo Clinic Doctor

How many times have you made New Year’s resolutions and abjectly failed to keep them? You’re not alone: January 17 is the average day on which most Americans give up trying. Ever joined a gym, never to darken its door? Again, you’re in good (bad) company: Nearly two thirds of US gym memberships go completely unused. Why are we so bad at changing our behavior, when the benefits of exercise and healthy eating are so desirable? Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist and double-cancer survivor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., kept coming up against this gap between idea and execution...
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Meta-Reviews Are Amplifying Bad And Even Fake Ivermectin Data, Researchers Warn

A few bad apples have spoiled the meta-studies that first touted ivermectin, the common deworming agent, as a promising treatment for COVID-19. Within weeks of being made available online, some of these clinical trial overviews were found to contain impossible numbers, unexplainable cohort mismatches, inconsistent timelines and substantial methodological weaknesses.  One of these preprint analyses has since been withdrawn, whereas another has been revised after it was found to include fraudulent data. Despite the slew of serious mistakes, millions of doses of ivermectin have already been given to COVID-19 patients the world over, while others who haven't caught the virus are taking matters into...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Denver

Colorado Expert Discusses Studies On Whether COVID Infection Is Enough For Future Prevention

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – “Mostly more of comfort,” Roy Trujillo said as he showed up at a Stride Community Health vaccination site for a booster COVID shot. The vaccine has worked for him. He got it about four months after getting a case of COVID-19 last year. “My wife got it, too, and two of my granddaughters,” he said. Fortunately his case was mild. Roy, a retiree at 66, is one of millions now living life after infection with SARS-Co-V2. “You’re going to develop an immune response to that infection and that’s going to give you a boost in immunity,” explained...
COLORADO STATE
Dallas News

Is it OK to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster and a flu shot at the same time?

COVID-19 boosters shots could become more widely available right as doctors recommend that people get their flu shots. That’s because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reviewing and considering authorizing COVID boosters just when the flu season typically starts. An FDA...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy