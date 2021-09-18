CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama sheriff recovering from COVID-19, credits vaccine with quick recovery

By associatedpress
 5 days ago
An Alabama sheriff is recovering at home from COVID-19 after two days in a hospital being treated for the virus.

Autauga Sheriff Joe Sedinger was admitted Monday to Jackson Hospital in Montgomery and released two days later, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.

He credits getting the COVID vaccination when it was made available and monoclonal antibody infusion after going to the hospital for his quick recovery.

“I tell you, wasn’t so sure I was going to make it Monday,” he said. “I started feeling bad Sunday and it went quick. The shot and infusion made all the difference. I was feeling much better, just a few hours after getting the infusion.”

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made versions of virus-blocking antibodies that help fight off infections. The treatments help the patient by supplying concentrated doses of one or two antibodies and are credited with lessening the severity of the infection. The drugs are only recommended for people at the highest risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, but regulators have slowly broadened who can qualify. The list of conditions now includes older age, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, pregnancy and more than a half-dozen other issues.

Sedinger said he will quarantine at home for the required period. “I’m feeling better every day, but we’re doing what the doctor says,” he said.

He said he has no idea where he may have been exposed to the virus.

“I could have picked it up anywhere,” Sedinger said.

Alabama led U.S. in COVID-19 death rate last week

Alabama has averaged more than 100 deaths a day from COVID-19 over the last week, statistics showed Thursday, giving it the nation’s highest death rate over the period even as hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus pandemic continue to decline. Statistics from Johns Hopkins University show 106 deaths were reported statewide...
Alabama mayor admits to using office for personal gain, resigns

The mayor of an eastern Alabama city pleaded guilty Wednesday to using his official position or office for personal gain. Lanett Mayor Jonathon Kyle McCoy was immediately removed from office following his plea to felony ethics violations and is barred from holding office again, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a news release.
Contractor working at Alabama steel mill killed after being hit with forklift

A Texas man who was working for a contractor at an Alabama steel mill died after being struck by a forklift, authorities said. Don Burton died at Huntsville Hospital following the accident, which occurred Monday morning, news outlets reported. He was taken by ground ambulance since two air ambulance services declined because of the weather, Jason Jones, a battalion chief with Decatur Fire and Rescue, told The Decatur Daily.
Alabama trooper dies after battle with COVID-19

The Alabama law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a state trooper who died this month after a battle with COVID-19. Senior Trooper Jason Vice, 41, of Northport, died Sept. 9, following a battle with COVID-19. He leaves behind his wife, two children, and a multitude of family, friends, along with the ALEA family.
Alabama man headed to prison for pointing laser at sheriff's helicopter

An Alabama man has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for aiming a laser at a helicopter last year. U.S. District Judge Anna M. Manasco sentenced Gabriel Lopez Mathews, 27, who pleaded guilty to the charge in April, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said Wednesday in a news release. The maximum penalty for aiming a laser at an aircraft is five years in prison.
Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

