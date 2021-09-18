CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant analysis/reaction: Cal aims for great but settles for good, overcomes Sac State

By Maria Khan
Daily Californian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood offense is possible but only against not-so-good teams. With 10 minutes left in the first quarter, Damien Moore managed the first of his two touchdowns of the afternoon, with Dario Longhetto clearing a PAT. While special teams were a point of contention throughout the past few games, Longhetto proved that with failure comes an opportunity for success. While Cal breezed into the end zone, it was difficult to rejoice, as the opposition did little to stop Cal’s attack. In the second quarter, after receiving a pass from Chase Garbers, Jeremiah Hunter covered a 45-yard sprint, weaving in and out of the Hornets’ defense. This gave Cal fans a reason to celebrate — at the expense, of course, of Sacramento State’s abominable attempt to defend its side of the field. The Bears were quick to cheer, seeing this light at the end of their losing-streak tunnel.

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

 

