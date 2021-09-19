CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Butte High up and down at Mountain West Classic

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA — Butte High’s cross country team had an up-and-down day Saturday at the mammoth Mountain West Classic on the University of Montana Golf Course. (Results) “We had some things not go so well today,” Bulldog coach Guy Wadas said. “Although many were not happy with their performances, there were some positives from the race. Riley Lubick, Alex Kovnesky, Max Dawson, John VandeKop and Kayleen Noctor all had a lifetime best. Trey Whitlock, Daniel Harrington, and Vance Stapley improved to a season’s best.”

