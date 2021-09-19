CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

7 people injured in Honolulu by falling branch of huge tree

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — At least seven people were injured Saturday in the collapse of a large tree branch in Honolulu’s Waikiki neighborhood, Hawaii News Now reported.

A large branch of a banyan tree came crashing down about 12:15 p.m. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in the heart of the popular tourist district, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services told Hawaii News Now.

The seven people who suffered multiple injuries included those with serious head injuries and multiple cuts. Four of the seven patients were treated and transported to a nearby hospital, Honolulu EMS said.

Among those seriously injured was a 50-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman and another woman whose age was not disclosed, Hawaii News Now reported.

The three others who were evaluated at scene refused to be transported.

The banyan reaches a height up to 100 feet (30 meters) and spreads laterally indefinitely.

Hilton Hawaiian Village, a major resort on Waikiki’s famous beach, released a statement after the incident that said: “Our thoughts are with those who have been affected and their families. Our hotel team along with several guests responded immediately and the proper authorities were contacted. The wellbeing, safety and security of our guests and team members are of paramount importance.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Kauai to change COVID reopening plan to handle delta variant

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — The island of Kauai is planning to revise its coronavirus restriction structure as the delta variant continues to impact the county. Mayor Derek Kawakami said officials will continue to enforce strict COVID-19 safety measures even as the state approaches a vaccination rate of 70%, a milestone earlier set for loosening rules under a tiered reopening plan, The Garden Island reported Friday.
The Associated Press

3 sent to Vermont hospital after bear spray exposure

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — Three people were sent to a Vermont hospital with non-life-threatening complaints Friday after being exposed to bear spray at a local hotel, the Williston Fire Department said. Emergency crews were sent to a local inn about 10:30 a.m. Friday after receiving a report that four employees...
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

Men charged with getting too close to bears in Alaska park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. prosecutors have charged three men with a leaving special viewing platform and getting too close to bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve. The U.S. attorney’s office filed charges this week in the August 2018 incident. Spokesperson Lisa Houghton said the office doesn’t discuss...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Accidents
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

581K+
Followers
318K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy