ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. – Zeb Wise understands his second year in the cutthroat ranks of winged sprint car racing is doling out some hard but necessary lessons. “Wayne [Priddy] and I talk about it a lot: we have tons of speed,” Wise said last month at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa. “It seems like most places we go we are in the hunt, which is our goal. Finishing off nights is what we struggle with.”

5 DAYS AGO