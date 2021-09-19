CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police release footage of fatal officer-involved shooting

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Police Department has made public video footage Saturday from a police shooting at a home last week that left a man dead..

Officers were called out at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 6 to a home across the street from Hiram Johnson High School, initially for a welfare check, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Police shot and killed Derek Pearson, 53, about 5:10 a.m. Sept. 7, after several hours spent negotiating with him while he was barricaded inside the home.

The department released audio from a 911 call to police dispatchers requesting a welfare check on Pearson, the Bee reported.

“Just have received some very strange messages, some disturbing messages, so I was hoping someone could check on this person,” the caller told dispatchers.

Department officials said in a narrated and pre-edited video release that officers were investigating another report of threats that potentially involved Pearson around the same time the 911 call was made, the Bee reported.

Bodycam footage from an officer approaching the home shows Pearson identifying himself and telling police to leave.

“You are not welcome here. Please leave,” he said. Pearson also expressed fears that someone was trying to kill him, and asked for protection.

The officers backed away with their pistols drawn moments later, saying that Pearson was seen racking a rifle inside and pointing it at them, the Bee reported.

Crisis negotiation and SWAT teams were called out to the home and made contact with Pearson several times via phone.

Police footage shows officers taking cover in armored vehicles as shots ring out in the early-morning hours of Sept. 7, the Bee reported. An officer had been asking over a loudspeaker for him to come out peacefully when the shooting broke out.

About 5:10 a.m. Sept. 7, Pearson came out of the home nearly 9 hours after the welfare check was requested.

Video from an armored vehicle shows Pearson coming out through a garage, holding what appears to be a rifle, the Bee reported. As he lifts it up and points it toward police, officers unleash a volley of bullets. Pearson falls to the floor.

The Police Department said that three officers opened fire and Pearson was hit at least once. Officers attempted first aid but he was pronounced dead by fire personnel.

No officers or any other people were injured, police told the Bee.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the police department.

