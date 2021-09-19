CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US and EU Announce Global Methane Pledge

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States and European Union announced today the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative to reduce global methane emissions to be launched at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in November in Glasgow. President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged countries at the U.S.-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate to join the Pledge and welcomed those that have already signaled their support.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Biden Administration Convenes to Discuss and Address Semiconductor Supply Chain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Thursday convened semiconductor industry participants and discussed the progress industry has made to address supply chain challenges and increase supply chain transparency, following the convenings hosted by the Administration in April and May. The progress includes improved communication and trust across the supply chain and improvements in the supply chain practices of chip consumers.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

EPA completes rule to phase out gases used as refrigerants

In what officials call a key step to combat climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency is sharply limiting domestic production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners.The new rule, which follows through on a law Congress passed last year, is intended to decrease U.S. production and use of HFCs by 85% over the next 15 years, part of a global phaseout designed to slow global warming.HFCs are greenhouse gases that are thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide. They often leak through pipes or appliances that use compressed refrigerants and...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US, UK welcome China end to coal funding but seek more

The United States and Britain on Wednesday welcomed China's promise to end funding for coal projects overseas, but voiced hope the world's largest emitter would also do more at home on climate change. Despite China's pledge on overseas assistance, it has kept investing at home in coal -- an issue raised on a visit earlier this month by US climate envoy John Kerry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
MyChesCo

Biden Administration Combats Super-Pollutants and Bolsters Domestic Manufacturing with New Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yesterday, the Biden Administration announced a set of actions to phase down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), bolster the competitiveness of American industries, and maintain and create hundreds of thousands of union jobs across the country. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is releasing a new rule, alongside other interagency actions,...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US urges greater ambition as UN Security Council tackles climate

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged all countries to raise their climate ambitions as the UN Security Council took up the environmental crisis, warning that it is aggravating conflicts. Blinken pointed to recent record rains in New York that contributed to dozens of deaths and said climate has aggravated conflicts in countries including Syria, Mali, Yemen, South Sudan and Ethiopia. "The climate crisis isn't coming. It's already here and clear patterns are emerging and its impact, the consequences, are falling disproportionately on vulnerable and low-income populations," Blinken said. "All our nations must take immediate, bold actions," Blinken said, weeks ahead of high-stakes UN climate talks in Glasgow.
U.S. POLITICS
929nin.com

8 Countries Pledge to Cut Methane Emissions 30 Percent by 2030

As climate change activists narrow in on the animal agricultural industry, governments worldwide are initiating programs to cut down emissions across the entire market. Recently, eight countries announced pledges to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent over the next ten years. The United States and European Union just announced the Global Methane Pledge to reduce worldwide methane emissions ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) this year.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Methane#Eu#Pledge#Ccac#Unep#The European Commission#The European Green Deal#The European Union#Imeo
Marietta Daily Journal

US pledges to double vaccine donations to boost global inoculation

WASHINGTON — The United States will double the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses it is donating to the global inoculation effort as the international community struggles to meet its goals for protecting people from the coronavirus. The larger donation, announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday, will bring the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
eenews.net

U.S.-E.U. methane pledge wins oil industry backing

The country’s biggest oil and gas trade association says it welcomes a pledge from President Biden and the European Union to slash methane emissions by nearly a third, with green groups hoping soon-to-be-released EPA rules will impose strict new rules on the sector. Fill out the form to read the full article.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
HuffingtonPost

Biden Pledges 'Relentless Diplomacy' On Global Challenges

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
Scientific American

U.S. and E.U. Pledge to Cut Methane Emissions, But Obstacles Abound

President Biden and European Union leaders want the rest of the world to join them in a new campaign to slash methane emissions. If successful, the initiative could go a long way toward blunting the impact of the planet-warming gas and curbing the worst effects of climate change. But the U.S.- and E.U.-led effort faces a long list of challenges, both on the international stage and back home.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
United Nations
Agriculture Online

Major economies pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30%

Eight countries plus the EU are supporters of the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative to reduce emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas by 30% by the end of this decade, said officials in Washington and Brussels over the weekend. More than one-third of greenhouse gas emissions by U.S. agriculture are methane.
INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

U.S., European Union Pledge 30% Methane Cut by 2030

The United States and the European Union issued a joint promise Friday to reduce their emissions of climate-busting methane by 30% from 2020 levels by 2030, with the aim of finalizing the agreement during this year’s United Nations climate conference and getting other countries to sign on. If all countries...
U.S. POLITICS
spectrumnews1.com

U.S. announces multinational pact to cut methane emissions

The U.S. and European Union announced Saturday a pledge to cut methane emissions in a bid to reduce global warming. The U.S. and European Union announced Saturday a pledge to cut methane emissions in a bid to reduce global warming. The pact includes seven other countries as well and will...
U.S. POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Biden, EU urge 30% methane emissions cuts – a move crucial for protecting climate and health, and it can pay for itself

The U.S. and European Union are pledging to cut methane emissions by at least 30% this decade, President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 17, 2021, and he urged countries around the world to join the pledge before the U.N. climate summit later this year. The move is a big deal for efforts to slow climate change – and also for health. While methane isn’t as abundant as carbon dioxide, it’s a far more potent greenhouse gas at warming the planet and also a source of unhealthy air pollution. Drew Shindell, a climate scientist and physicist who led a recent U.N. report on...
ENVIRONMENT
etftrends.com

US and EU to Pledge Methane Reduction Over Next Decade

On Friday, the United States and the European Union will agree to reducing methane pollution in their respective countries by 30% over the next ten years, reports Financial Times. They are doing so in a bid to bring methane pollution awareness to the forefront ahead of the climate summit scheduled in November.
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

U.S., EU pursuing global deal to slash planet-warming methane, documents show

Their pact comes as Washington and Brussels seek to galvanize other major economies ahead of a world summit to address climate change in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. The greenhouse gas methane, the biggest cause of climate change after carbon dioxide (CO2), is facing more scrutiny as governments seek solutions to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, a goal of the Paris climate agreement.
AGRICULTURE
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy