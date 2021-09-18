CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

No. 9 Buckeyes struggle with Tulsa, pull away for 41-20 win

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — TreVeyon Henderson broke Archie Griffin’s 49-year-old freshman rushing record, running for 277 yards and three touchdowns as No. 9 Ohio State pulled away late to beat Tulsa 41-20. Henderson ran for scores of 5, 48 and 52 yards. But Ohio State displayed some of the same weaknesses as in the 32-25 upset last week by Oregon that sent them tumbling in the AP Top 25 poll. As a team, the Buckeyes were not sharp. But Tulsa, winless in three games, couldn’t match them blow for blow and Henderson broke huge plays at critical times.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts -- even though he easily won the state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeyes#Ohio State#Ap Top 25#American Football#Ap Sports
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy