Each month, Eagle Radio in Great Bend is recognizing groups or individuals that make a big impact on our community. This Appreciation Month is highlighting teachers. When Roxann Keenan was attending St. Patrick’s Elementary School as a child, she remembers you had to have encyclopedia books if you wanted to do any research. The once student is teaching at the Great Bend elementary school, now known as Holy Family School, and says a lot has changed.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO