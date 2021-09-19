CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garbers leads California past Sacramento State 42-30

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Chase Garbers threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns, Nikko Remigio returned the second-half kickoff for a score and California beat Sacramento State 42-30 for its first win of the season. The Golden Bears had lost their first two games of the season to Nevada and TCU in tight contests but had an easier time against the FCS-level Hornets to avoid their first 0-3 start in a full season since 2001. Cal also lost its first three games in last year’s pandemic-abbreviated four-game slate. Jake Dunniway threw for 370 yards and two TDs for the Hornets.

localnews8.com

