CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

Duke starts fast, holds off Northwestern in 2nd half, 30-23

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and did all its scoring in the first half, then held off a Northwestern comeback to earn a 30-23 win in a non-conference game. Duke was efficient on both sides of the ball early on, scoring on six of its first eight possessions behind Gunnar Holmberg, who completed 31 of 44 passes for a career-high 314 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils’ defense forced Northwestern into punt or a turnover on its first seven drives.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts -- even though he easily won the state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gunnar Holmberg
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy