Clare County livestock auction results

Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $105 to $125; choice colored heifers, $100 to $124; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $115; choice Holstein steers, $100 to $115; heavy bulls, $67 to $96; heifer cows, $68 to $75; commercial utility cows, $55 to $65; thin lean cows, $10 to $50; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $775 to $1100. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $110 to $140; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $110 to $130; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $65 to $100; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $100; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $75. Calves: heifer calves, $25 to $60; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $125; calves 1, $50 to $115; calves 2, $30 to $70; calves 3, $20 to $40. Sheep and Goats: lambs, $190 to $270; ewes, $75 to $150; rams, $100 to $200; goats, $85 to $220. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $55 to $80; fleshy sows, $35 to $75; boars and stags, $5 to $10; feeder pigs, $40 to $55; (98) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $1.75 to $4.25; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $3 to $7.25; (0) straw (per bale), $2 to $3; (0) round bales, $25.