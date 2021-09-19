First Community Bank of East Tennessee announces three promotions

Lincoln, Nebraska — The West Gate Bank Board of Directors has elected Jennifer Wheeler to commercial loan officer. A native of Alma, Michigan, Wheeler graduated from Hillsdale College with a bachelor’s degree in financial management. She joined West Gate Bank in June, 2016, as a credit analyst I and was promoted to credit analyst II in October, 2018. As a commercial loan officer, Wheeler will assist customers with their business financing needs, including real estate lending. She will be available to council customers on different credit options and utilize West Gate Bank resources to help them meet many other business needs.

