First Community Bank of East Tennessee announces three promotions
First Community Bank (FCB) of East Tennessee announced three promotions Tuesday which went into effect Sept. 1. • Beverly Oxford has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Loan Operations Manager. Beverly joined First Community Bank of East Tennessee in 2019 as Vice President and Loan Operations Manager. Beverly is responsible for all loan operations of the bank. In addition, she is involved with development, implementation, and monitoring of bank credit policy. Beverly has forty-one years of loan administration, loan operations and compliance experience. She currently resides in Morristown, Tennessee.www.therogersvillereview.com
Comments / 0