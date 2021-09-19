CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Sounders at Real Salt Lake, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

By Sounder at Heart
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was way back in 2011 when the Seattle Sounders last won a regular-season game at Rio Tinto Stadium. Now that doesn’t include a 2012 playoff win, nor the time in 2016 when the Sounders ousted RSL on penalties in the U.S. Open Cup, but it does fairly illustrate how tough it has been for the Sounders to get a result in Utah. During the 10 regular-season meetings since that wIn, the Sounders have only even managed a tie twice.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Southern Miss vs. Grambling State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are on the board, but we're still waiting on the Grambling State Tigers to respond. Three quarters in and Southern Miss' offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Grambling State 20 to nothing three quarters in. The Golden Eagles took a hit to their ego last week, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seattle Sounders vs. Santos Laguna live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the Leagues Cup

The Seattle Sounders will meet Santos Laguna in the semifinals of the Leagues Cup from Lumen Field on Tuesday night. The winner of tonight’s match will meet either Club Leon or Pumas UNAM with the Sounders being the last of the MLS teams in the mix. Seattle knocked out Tigres UANL 3-0 in August to reach the semis while Santos Laguna is coming off a 1-0 win over Orlando City.
MLS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich live stream, TV channel, start time, lineups, how to watch Champions League

Barcelona will open their Champions League campaign against Bayern Munich on Tuesday from Camp Nou. Barcelona secured their spot in the Champions League group stages by finishing third in La Liga last season. Meanwhile, Bayern’s reign of dominance in their German top-flight continued and they will look to continue that as they take the Champions League stage today.
UEFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
sounderatheart.com

Sounders at Real Salt Lake: Three Questions

After two home wins, Seattle Sounders are back on the road, where they somehow remain better than expected. A stunning 7-1-2, +9 away from Puget Sound, Brian Schmetzer’s men are healthier than they’ve been since MLS Cup. That doesn’t necessarily mean they are going to field the strongest possible XI, as the Leagues Cup Final is Wednesday.
MLS
NBC Sports

Barcelona Schedule: Fixtures, Start Times, TV, How to Watch, Live Stream

The 2021-22 La Liga fixtures have been announced, and below are the details on all Barcelona fixtures including dates, times, opponents, and more. Barcelona game coverage is only available on ESPN+ in the USA. The serial contenders navigating a first season without Lionel Messi in a long time, the end...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Salt Lake#U S Open Cup#The Seattle Sounders#Rsl
Seattle Times

Sounders hoping former Real Salt Lake coach Freddy Juarez gives them edge against his former team

The Sounders are back on the road and coach Brian Schmetzer is expecting a win when the club plays Real Salt Lake on Saturday. “We need to win the game for Freddy Juarez,” Schmetzer said this week of his new assistant, who stepped down in August as head coach of RSL. “If we don’t win the game then I’m going to fire Freddy because he didn’t give me the good information about his former team. Come on, we should have a good scouting report there.”
MLS
soundersfc.com

Seattle Sounders stumble in Utah, fall 1-0 to Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake defeated the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. The Sounders and RSL played to a scoreless half, but the best opportunity came from Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera, who unleashed a volley from 20 yards out that pinged off the crossbar in the 15th minute.
MLS
ESPN

Damir Kreilach's goal lifts Real Salt Lake past Seattle Sounders

Damir Kreilach scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season to lead Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over the visiting Seattle Sounders FC in a potential playoff preview on Saturday night. Kreilach's goal helped Salt Lake climb to fifth in the Western Conference standings, with sixth-place Portland hosting...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
sounderatheart.com

Real Salt Lake vs. Sounders, recap: Rio Tinto remains house of horrors

Coming off an emotional win on Tuesday, the Seattle Sounders looked about as flat as they have all year in losing 1-0 to Real Salt Lake on Saturday. The Sounders used a rotated lineup that featured five changes from the win over Santos Laguna and never seemed to find the game.
MLS
chatsports.com

Seattle Sounders FC at Real Salt Lake: community player ratings form

I don’t have a whole lot to say about whatever that was. The Sounders looked particularly lethargic against Real Salt Lake. It seemed to be some combination of playing down to the level of the competition and perhaps also looking ahead to the midweek Leagues Cup final. In either case, their rotated lineup didn’t do much of note on their trip to Utah.
MLS
NBC Sports

2021 Sunday Night Football schedule: NFL live streams, how to watch on TV, channel, kickoff times

The 2021 NFL season is officially here! Tune in this Sunday night for a match-up between the Chicago Bears and the LA Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for the complete 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule. Stream every NFL Sunday Night Football game live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App, all season long including Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
NFL
CBS Boston

Carles Gil, Revolution Clinch Playoff Berth With 3-2 Win Over Chicago Fire

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution have clinched their spot in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. The best team in soccer earned a postseason berth Wednesday evening with a wild 3-2 win over the Fire in Chicago. The Revs became the first club to clinch a playoff spot thanks to MVP favorite Carles Gil, who broke up a 2-2 tie when he went top shelf on Chicago goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina just a few seconds into stoppage time. Stoppage time magic!#NERevs // #CHIvNE 2-3 pic.twitter.com/ctXrZitJQa — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 23, 2021 Gil now has three goals to go with his MLS-leading 16...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy