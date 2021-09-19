Sounders at Real Salt Lake, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

It was way back in 2011 when the Seattle Sounders last won a regular-season game at Rio Tinto Stadium. Now that doesn’t include a 2012 playoff win, nor the time in 2016 when the Sounders ousted RSL on penalties in the U.S. Open Cup, but it does fairly illustrate how tough it has been for the Sounders to get a result in Utah. During the 10 regular-season meetings since that wIn, the Sounders have only even managed a tie twice.