Marion County deputies search for woman reported missing after going fishing Monday

Deputies in Marion County are searching for a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Deputies said Maree Strong, 62, left a home in the Fort McCoy area of Marion County at around 6 p.m. and said she was going to be fishing.

She left in a 2004 silver Ford Explorer, with Florida tag ERWP50, officials said.

Deputies said Strong’s bank card was last used on Monday in Tampa and there has been no other record of her whereabouts.

Because of a medical conditions and length of time with no communication, there is a concern for her well-being, deputies said.

Anyone with information about Strong is asked to call 911.

