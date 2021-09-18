CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, FL

Marion County deputies search for woman reported missing after going fishing Monday

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2olHWb_0c0YtiP700
Marion County deputies search for woman reported missing after going fishing Monday

Deputies in Marion County are searching for a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Deputies said Maree Strong, 62, left a home in the Fort McCoy area of Marion County at around 6 p.m. and said she was going to be fishing.

She left in a 2004 silver Ford Explorer, with Florida tag ERWP50, officials said.

Deputies said Strong’s bank card was last used on Monday in Tampa and there has been no other record of her whereabouts.

Because of a medical conditions and length of time with no communication, there is a concern for her well-being, deputies said.

Anyone with information about Strong is asked to call 911.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tennessee man fatally shoots 3 family members, including 11-year-old sister

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Three people, including an 11-year-old girl, were fatally shot by a family member Friday morning in a Middle Tennessee city, authorities said. An adult man and woman were also killed in the shooting in Columbia, The Daily Herald of Columbia reported. A fourth family member escaped through a window and called 911 from a neighbor’s home, Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said at a news conference.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
City
Fort Mccoy, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

13-year-old will be charged with attempted first-degree murder in Memphis school shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate in a stairwell Thursday at Cummings School in Memphis will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, police said, according to WHBQ-TV. The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. CDT and critically injured another 13-year-old boy, Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said. The victim underwent surgery Thursday at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover, The Associated Press reported.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
51K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy