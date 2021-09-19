CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Yung Pooda Explains How Following In Footsteps Of UGK & DJ Screw Led To His Paul Wall Collab

By Devon Jefferson
HipHopDX.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston, TX – Even before Houston legend Paul Wall passed the torch to emerging Texas rapper Yung Pooda for his “Forever Tippin” single, Southern Hip Hop pioneers such as Bun B and Pimp C gave Pooda the blueprint of a standard to reach toward. Growing up in Orange, a town...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
2dopeboyz.com

Paul Wall Drops ‘Hall of Fame Hustler’ Album

First off, that album cover is tight (for those who somehow don’t get it, here’s what it’s referencing). His 13th studio album, Paul Wall has released Hall of Fame Hustler. An 11-track drop, the project is rooted in the early 2000’s Texas hip hop sound which has influenced today’s generation of rappers. Led by “Still Sippin’,” Hall of Fame Hustler features the likes of Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Z-Ro, Max Minelli, and Marty James.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Yung Pooda “Forever Tippin” Achieves Top 30 On Billboard ‘Mainstream R&B/ Hip-Hop Airplay Charts

This week, Houston-based rapper Yung Pooda gains new ground as a Billboard charting artist with his latest release, “Forever Tippin,” featuring rapper/producer DJ Chose. The track, which has steadily made a mark across radio, social channels, and more, has now achieved a Top 30 ranking on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/ Airplay Charts. Get it HERE today.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Paul Wall Doesn't Shower Daily, Explains Why He No Longer Wears Deodorant

Just when you thought the great shower debate was over, 97.9 The Box kicked it back into gear. We recently witnessed celebrities coming forward to reveal that they didn't shower daily. Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Jake Gyllenhall, and several others admitted that they do not have a habit of showering daily, and Paul Wall has joined the list.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Orange, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
24hip-hop.com

Yung Pooda ‘Forever Tippin’ Continues In Demand Standing

(New York, NY – September 16) – This week, Houston-based rapper Yung Pooda gains new ground as a Billboard charting artist with his latest release, “Forever Tippin,” featuring rapper/producer DJ Chose. The track, which has steadily made a mark across radio, social channels, and more, has now achieved a Top 30 ranking on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/ Airplay Charts.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Drake's Mom Is Sending the Sweetest Notes to Her 'Lover Boy' Ahead of His Album's Release

While Drake is the Certified Lover Boy, as the name of his upcoming album indicates, the Certified Mama's Boy is getting some pre-album release love from his mother. Sandi Graham has been sending him sweet notes each day before 6 God drops his sixth studio album on Friday (Sept. 3). On Tuesday, the rapper shared a rhyme from her that was addressed to "Lover Boy."
CELEBRITIES
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Megan Thee Stallion Says It's Her Job To Make Men 'Uncomfortable'

Megan Thee Stallion is a force to be reckoned with. Stepping onto the scene just a few years ago, the female rapper has taken the world by storm with her quick flows and "hot girl" signatures. She manages to sound both modern and old school at the same time, and her tall stature and big personality make her one who can't be missed. Now, speaking in an interview with Julie Adenuga for The Evening Standard, the "Savage" rapper has opened up about how her view of men has changed since she became famous.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boosie Badazz
Person
Paul Wall
Person
Slim Thug
Person
Dj Screw
HOT 97

Fans Shocked After Drake’s Mystery ‘Certified Lover Girl’ Reveals Herself Online

The Certified Lover Girl has revealed herself. We previously reported that Drake posted multiple unused photos that he took for his Certified Lover Boy album promo. The rapper shared a picture via Instagram and fans assumed Drake was officially off the market. In the flick, you can see a model with her arms wrapped around Drake’s neck, with her head resting on Drake’s shoulder. Fans assumed it was Johanna Leia, who has previously been linked with Drake. Leia is the mother of a high school basketball player, Amari Bailey. He also plays alongside LeBron James’ son Bronny.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Birdman Addresses Kissing Lil Wayne in Infamous Photo, Responds to Allegations He Stole From Cash Money Artists

In an appearance on the Big Facts podcast, Cash Money founder Birdman addressed allegations he scammed his artists. “I don’t get my feelings in it, but I ain’t never took from no n***a,” he said at the 18 minute-mark. “I always bless n****s. I had some incidents early on because I was really young in this shit. I ain’t know no better. But, any problem I had I cleared it up. I paid my n***a. Remember because I was young. I’m telling you 20 years old. So, a lot of shit happened early on, I just ain’t know. And I’m with these white folks and they not attending to the business.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Southern Hip Hop#Greens Point#Ugk
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

The sad news is confirmed by fellow rappers who mourn the rising artist's death, including Problem Child 5 and Money Game Boo who call the late star their 'twin.'. AceShowbiz - An affiliate of Playboi Carti, R5 Homixide, has sadly passed away at such a young age. The sad news was confirmed by his friends on social media on Monday, August 23. He was only 22 years old.
CELEBRITIES
theboxhouston.com

Cardi B Checks Haters Who Are Justifying Mercedes Morr’s Death

It’s a cold world and but the internet truly has no heart. Cardi B checked folks who showed no sympathy for an Instagram model’s passing. As spotted on Madam Noire the Bronx bombshell made it clear that all lives matters, including social media vixens. On Sunday, August 19 Jenae Gagnier, aka Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead at her Richmond, Texas home. Along with her body was another fatality which was Kevin Alexander Accorto.
RICHMOND, TX
HOT 97

Lil Mo Has More Words For Remy Ma, Vita Speaks Out + Fat Joe Addresses Everything

Although the Ja Rule and Fat Joe Verzuz was a successful show, one part of the battle didn’t go as planned. During the Verzuz, when Fat Joe and Ja were trash talking to each other, like the Dipset Vs. The Lox Verzuz, Fat Joe said something that offended Lil Mo and Vita. Before Mo and Vita got on stage, Joe referred to them as “dusty b*tches.” He said, “You got all those other dusty b*tches out there. You gotta go to the crackhouse to find them b*tches.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy