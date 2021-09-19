CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Arlington Results Saturday September 18th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

1st-$18,500, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.020, 47.670, 1:00.570, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.680. Scratched: Bourbon Delight. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Izu Iz Or Izu Aint1192553-½1-11-½J. Tavares8.404.602.603.20. Meataball113444-34-43-1½2-5¾A. Lopez5.402.405.80. Birdman Richie119321-½1-hd2-1½3-5¼E. Baird2.100.90. Star On the Map119512-hd2-½4-84-44C. Emigh4.10. Hour Cat119133-4555C. Roman6.90. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $17.10; $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-4-6) paid $8.22;...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Pocatello Downs

3rd_$10,500, alc, 3YO, 3½f. 5th_$5,300, stk, 3YO up, 6½f. 6th_$6,200, alc, 3YO up, 2½f. 7th_$10,500, alc, 3YO up, 4f. 8th_$6,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 3½f. 9th_$52,000, stk, 2YO, 3½f. AQHA Challenge Championship Finals. Wall Streete122Kr Hercules122. Empowered to Prosper122Bac N Action122. Eagle Assault122The Secret Prize122. Sandstone Senator122Lil Longmire122. Cuz...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park

1st_$20,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 5½f, clear. Off 7:08. Time 1:05.53. Fast. Also Ran_Brody's Streak, The Heat Is On, Autocratic, Dirt Bike Slade. Exacta (4-6) paid $153.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-3-1) paid $65.90. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $109.80. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Churchill Downs-8-Add

8th_$92,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6½f, clear. Off 8:24. Time 1:18.05. Fast. Scratched_Lady Terra. Also Ran_Swap Shop, Waters of Merom, Zumra Bayou, Scintillating Star, Sonador, Big Bugg's Girl, Senorita Karlita. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (4-7-2-3/8/11-8-9/10) 6 Correct Paid $6,500.90. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-2-3/8/11-8-9/10) 5 Correct Paid $1,004.05. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-3/8/11-8-9/10) 4 Correct Paid $159.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-8-10) 3 Correct Paid $39.15. $1 Daily Double (8-10) paid $18.50. Exacta (10-8) paid $15.20. $0.1 Superfecta (10-8-2-1) paid $30.47. $0.5 Trifecta (10-8-2) paid $24.75. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Laurel Race Course Results Thursday September 23rd, 2021

10th-$35,910, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 46.270, 58.910, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.370. Winner: DK B/ G, 2, by Bal a Bali (BRZ)-Orbiston Parva. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Heavenly Trip122542-½1-½1-21-2J. Toledo0.80. Sloe Gin Biz122221-hd2-22-3½2-2½J. Acosta4.90. Jim Bome Bome122756-26-1½6-13-½J. Rosado14.40. Notion to Tapit122867-15-1½5-½4-hdK. Gomez3.50. Holiday Avenue118613-63-33-25-noX. Perez11.50. Summer Ash122374-14-3½4-16-1¾Y. Ortiz7.10.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ch C#Equibase Company Llc#Drv Fractional Final Time#Ch G#R#Allowance#Bid1 4#1 13 250#1 38 010#1 44 170#Ro M#Brave N#Day121335 24 1 2 3#D#Roman10#Ro G#Offlee
midfloridanewspapers.com

Grants Pass Early Entries, Tuesday September 28th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1One Dashing Rabbit (BL), 124J. Scriver7-2-1Adrian Quinones. 2Hop Town Cartel (BL), 124E. Garcia6-1-7Adrian Quinones. 3The Streakin Dream (BL), 124J. Lopez4-1-xJose Rosales Gomez. 4High On Cuervo (BL), 124J. Wooten, Jr.1-4-5Travis Wheeler. 5Leaving Angelz (BL), 124M. Osuna2-1-1Hector Magallanes. 6Blitz Chick (L), 124J. Lopez7-5-2Ricardo Mariles-Santos. 7Hell On Horseshoes...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Fort Erie

1st_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$21,756, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$24,108, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 5½f. Tomcat Black120. Forehead Fred120Gunzig Stinger120. Half Lit118Glitter Mountain118. Den of Thieves120. 5th_$14,700, mdn cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd. Sonja's Joy118Wonderful Sofia118.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Thistledown

1st_$16,600, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 2nd_$24,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f. 3rd_$15,800, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$31,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f. 5th_$35,700, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 1mi. Flashy King George119Biscuits and Grits117. Just Tapit In119Wolfine119. It's a Mans World119Raven Moon119. 6th_$25,500, alc, 3YO up...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Grants Pass

1st_$8,000, alc, 2YO, 3f. 2nd_$6,500, mdn opt cl, 2YO, 5f. 3rd_$6,700, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 4th_$6,000, mdn cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$6,300, cl $3,200-$3,200, 3YO up, 5½f. I'm Not Gabby126Kijani126. Sizzling Grace123Brett126. Keen James126Boss Hugo126. Mister G. Q.126. 6th_$7,700, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 6f. Parkers Rose126Sheza...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Los Alamitos Race Course

1st_$13,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$34,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$16,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$14,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 5f. 5th_$21,000, mdn cl $20,000-$18,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. Bandeena111Can Fly111. Seven Points124Mongolian Rose120. Medusa's Gaze120Grigoro111. Aristeia117. 6th_$49,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Mira...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Los Alamitos Early Entries, Sunday September 26th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Conejos (L), 121E. Rojas Fernandez2-6-4Jose Hernandez, Jr. 3Whatwasithinking (L), 114H. Lopez5-4-5Charles Treece. 4Harper's Gem (L), 121F. Orduna-Rojas7-4-1Adriana Vallejo. 5Elite Motion (L), 121C. Aragon4-5-1Kathy Walsh. 6Love Your Life (L), 121E. Payeras4-4-2Lorenzo Ruiz. 2nd-$15,000, , 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Quarter. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
midfloridanewspapers.com

Fort Erie Results Tuesday August 31st, 2021

4th-$15,392, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.580, 45.260, 1:10.140, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.060. Sammy's Mineshaft120311-hd1-hd4-3½4-3½C. Husbands0.55. Giant Mine116534-1½555M. David30.65. What's On Tap1202554-22-11-3S. Singh9.10. 1 (1)Brady O'BradyNo Tix5.202.80. 4 (4)Tale of ViennaNo Tix2.70. 1 (1)Brady O'BradyNo TixNo TixNo Tix. 1 (1)Brady O'BradyNo TixNo...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Fort Erie-4-Add

4th_$15,392, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy. Off 5:30. Time 1:17.06. Fast. Scratched_Bala Falls. Also Ran_Giant Mine, What's On Tap. dq_What's On Tap (1-5). $0.2 Pick 3 (5-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $70.99. $1 Triactor (2-1-4) paid $79.90. $1 Daily Double (7-2) paid $400.80. $1 Exactor (2-1) paid $34.75. $0.2 Superfecta (2-1-4-3) paid $16.99. $676,780. Handle $34,520. Total Handle $711,300.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park-7-Add

7th_$75,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, clear. Off 3:40. Time 1:47.48. Fast. Scratched_Edge of Pleasure, Ting Tang. Also Ran_Grizabella, Just Zoey, Happy as You Go. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $5.75. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $21.70. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-8-2) paid $7.51. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-8) paid $24.45. (c)...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Monday September 27th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Tiburoncin , 117J. Medina7-10-6Juan Rodriguez Elizondo12/1. 4El Carinoso , 130B. Sancho Escalante8-3-9Domingo Matte D'Etigny3/1. 5Aquilino , 119J. Rivera8-2-2Jose Allende Fernandez1/1. 6Tokerau , 117J. Zuniga Diaz1-6-3Juan Silva Santibanez10/1. 2nd-$4,144, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter. Simulcast from Santiago Chile. PPHorse (Med Code),...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Baltimore 3, Texas 0

A-flied out for Peters in the 7th. LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_McKenna (5), Gutierrez (7). HR_Mountcastle (31), off Otto; Hays (22), off Barlow. RBIs_R.Martin (7), Mountcastle (84), Hays (70). SB_Hernandez (10). S_R.Martin. Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (García, Hernandez, Lowe, Taveras 2); Baltimore 3 (Hays, Gutierrez, Mullins). RISP_Texas 0...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy