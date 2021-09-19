Arlington Results Saturday September 18th, 2021

7th_$75,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, clear. Off 3:40. Time 1:47.48. Fast. Scratched_Edge of Pleasure, Ting Tang. Also Ran_Grizabella, Just Zoey, Happy as You Go. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $5.75. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $21.70. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-8-2) paid $7.51. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-8) paid $24.45. (c)...

GAMBLING ・ 1 HOUR AGO