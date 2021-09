TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Tigers (4-5, 0-2) fell to the Crimson Tide (6-5, 1-1) by a score of 2-1. An 85th minute goal was the difference in the match. Neither team was able to get a good look at goal in the first half. The Crimson Tide had the only shot on goal, but it was saved by Sophia Worth. Each side had only three shots apiece at the break.

