Military

Israeli Army Arrests Last 2 of 6 Palestinian Prison Escapees

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces on Sunday arrested the last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago, closing an intense, embarrassing episode that exposed deep security flaws in Israel and turned the fugitives into Palestinian heroes. The Israeli military said the two men...

