Cover picture for the articleWhen Ariela Weinberg agreed to join TLC’s 90 Day Fiance franchise, she knew that she was signing up to share her love story with the world. What she didn’t know, however, was that she and her boyfriend, Biniyam Shibre, would quickly become fan favorites. With Ariela living in the United States and Biniyam living in Ethiopia, the couple had a lot of things stacked against them. During her pregnancy, Ariela made the decision to relocate to Ethiopia so that Biniyam could be there for the birth of their child. This decision caused some tension between Ariela and her parents because they felt that moving to Ethiopia would be putting her health at risk. Fortunately, Ariela made it through the delivery process and she and Biniyam’s relationship has been able to withstand all of the ups and downs. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ariela Weinberg.

