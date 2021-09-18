Taunton's VFW joins elite company of centenarian posts
Good morning, Taunton! Today is Sunday, Sept. 19. We hope you're taking it easy this Sunday morning. Why not kick back with some pancakes and today's top stories?. This week's Sunday Read is celebrating a very special birthday. Taunton's VFW Post 611 turned 100 years old on Saturday, joining some elite company: only 228 VFW posts in America have reached that age! Gazette Reporter Chris Helms visited the Taunton post ahead of its centenarian celebration.www.tauntongazette.com
