Military

Veterans Ride Through City On Horseback In Trail To Zero Ride To Shed Light On Veteran Suicides

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Veterans rode 20 miles on horseback through the city on Saturday as part of their Trail to Zero ride, in an effort to shed light on the epidemic of veteran suicide.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, an average of 20 veterans take their own lives each day.

BraveHearts , an equine rehabilitation program for veterans, put on the ride to commemorate those lives lost, and shed a light on mental health.

If you need help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (800) 273-8255 .

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

