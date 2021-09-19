CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings County, IN

David J. Lane

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid J. Lane, 69, of North Vernon, passed away at 12:47 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service. Rev. Joe Wyatt will officiate. Burial will be in the Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, and from 10:00 a.m. till the start of the service on Tuesday, at the funeral home.

