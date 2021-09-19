CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Olivia Rodrigo Is More Sweet Than Sour At The iHeartRadio Daytime Stage

By Ariel King
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Olivia Rodrigo took the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival's Daytime Stage for her first-ever festival performance

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEDM

Hell Is A Teenage Girl: Olivia Rodrigo, 'Jennifer's Body' And The Joy Of Rage

"Hell is a teenage girl." These are the first words spoken by Anita "Needy" Lesnicky, played by Amanda Seyfried, in the 2009 horror-comedy Jennifer's Body. As Needy narrates, the titular cheerleader Jennifer Check (Megan Fox) lies in bed, staring blankly out her window with blood-tinged eyes. Somewhere, beyond the panes of glass and pink-papered walls of Jennifer's bedroom, Needy waits, box cutter knife in hand, veiled by a starless Minnesota night. Just months ago, she and Jennifer were normal students — lifelong best friends — at Devil's Kettle High School. Now, their sandbox love is dead. Needy is "cracked," "loose around the edges," and she needs to let her feelings out.
MOVIES
Allure

Olivia Rodrigo's 2021 VMAs Looks Incorporated So Many Butterflies

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What do Olivia Rodrigo and Byredo have in common? At first glance, perhaps nothing more three-syllable names ending in the letter O. But they share a very significant pivot in their respective paths. Before 2020, both were each known more or less for one thing: Byredo as a fragrance brand, and Rodrigo as a Disney star. But by the time 2021 rolled around, both showed the world new sides, with Byredo entering the color cosmetics category and Rodrigo becoming a breakout singer-songwriter who churns out gritty-meets-catchy hit singles. So it's almost poetic that, for Rodrigo's first MTV VMAs — where she's nominated for five awards — that her makeup look would be entirely Byredo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Conan Gray
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Tate Mcrae
Person
Russell Dickerson
justjaredjr.com

Olivia Rodrigo Is Pretty In Pink at Her First MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo steps out for her very first MTV Video Music Awards red carpet at the Barclays Center on Sunday (September 12) in Brooklyn, New York. The 18-year-old singer and actress is nominated for some major awards this year. She is also set to take the stage during the ceremony for a performance!
BROOKLYN, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Madonna, Bieber kick off MTV VMAs; Olivia Rodrigo 1st winner

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, a night of highlighting music and pop culture, opened on Sunday with Madonna paying homage to the network's 40th anniversary followed by Justin Bieber’s high-energy performance. “They said we wouldn’t last,” Madonna said. “But we’re still here.”. After Madonna pranced off stage, Bieber and...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Jealousy#The Kid Laroi#The Cw Network
wmagazine.com

Olivia Rodrigo's Couture Dress Is Older Than She Is

Olivia Rodrigo is undoubtedly one of the MVPs of this year’s VMAs, and she turned heads as she hit the red carpet before collecting her shiny Moonmen. She wore a strapless gown from Atelier Versace’s Spring/Summer 2001 Haute Couture collection — a collection that came down the runway before she was even born. Yes, millennials, clothes from the early aughts are officially vintage now.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Indy100

Man films fight at Olivia Rodrigo concert but keeps singing along regardless

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” isn’t really the best soundtrack to a concert brawl, but that didn’t stop two women from throwing fists at each other during the singer’s performance at the Las Vegas iHeartRadio Festival at the weekend.While Rodrigo sang her debut single, a blonde woman pushed a masked female behind her. A scuffle soon unfolded, with what appears to be the maskless woman’s young daughter attempting to help out her mother by throwing a few punches.The fight was quickly broken up by a man in a white shirt, who put himself between the two individuals.All of this happened while...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Olivia Rodrigo's Butterfly Earrings Matched Her Versace Dress at the VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo may have already held her "Sour Prom," but the VMAs are her big night. The "Driver's License" singer wore a fun look for her first-ever MTV Video Music Awards: a strapless coral Atelier Versace gown with a purple tulle overlay and short train. She accessorized the look with matching magenta butterfly dangle earrings, and wore her hair in loose waves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
collegefashion.net

I Dressed Like Olivia Rodrigo for a Week & Here’s What Happened

This week, I copied one of Gen Z’s newest and most fashionable icons, Olivia Rodrigo. This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. This post will show you how to recreate Olivia Rodrigo’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Backstage Photos

Amid strict COVID-19 protocols, the iHeartRadio Music Festival returned to Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena over the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18. Acts including Dua Lipa, Finneas, Nelly and Weezer kicked off the concert showcase on Friday night, with Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Khalid and Sam Hunt among the highlights of Saturday’s lineup. The Daytime Stage also returned with Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, All Time Low, Yungblud and more. Variety was backstage with stars from music and beyond.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IBTimes

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Brawl At iHeartRadio Music Festival [Video]

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo brawled at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 19. The fight was captured in a now-viral video, showing two women exchanging blows near the stage. Rodrigo’s five-song gig at the music festival yesterday marked her first non-award show performance of the year. The singer performed a medley of songs from her debut album “Sour” during the event, including her hit song “Good 4 U” and album cuts “Brutal” and “Traitor.”
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

80K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy