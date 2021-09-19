Olivia Rodrigo Is More Sweet Than Sour At The iHeartRadio Daytime Stage

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What do Olivia Rodrigo and Byredo have in common? At first glance, perhaps nothing more three-syllable names ending in the letter O. But they share a very significant pivot in their respective paths. Before 2020, both were each known more or less for one thing: Byredo as a fragrance brand, and Rodrigo as a Disney star. But by the time 2021 rolled around, both showed the world new sides, with Byredo entering the color cosmetics category and Rodrigo becoming a breakout singer-songwriter who churns out gritty-meets-catchy hit singles. So it's almost poetic that, for Rodrigo's first MTV VMAs — where she's nominated for five awards — that her makeup look would be entirely Byredo.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO