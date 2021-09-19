Christine M. Wise

Christine Wise of Belgium, WI passed away on September 13, 2021 at the age of 73. Surrounded by her family, she passed peacefully after a long illness. Christine graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee and spent her years as a bookkeeper, most recently at Hy-Test Safety Products until her retirement. Chris loved spending time with her family, singing and doing puzzles. Christine was born in Milwaukee, WI on February 23, 1948, the youngest of three, to Alvin and Marjory (nee Knuth) Schoenbeck.