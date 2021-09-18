Stephanie Grace: We know what to do in natural disasters. The same lessons should apply for deadly COVID crisis.
Hurricane Ida is now the latest entry on the list of Louisiana’s most devastating encounters with tropical weather, joining a pantheon of storms — Laura, Katrina, Rita, Betsy — that still jog terrible memories long afterward. On top of the pervasive property destruction in places like LaPlace and Houma, 29 people tragically died, mostly in the following days from extreme heat due to lost power or carbon monoxide poisoning from improperly positioned generators.www.nola.com
Comments / 0