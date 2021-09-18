Stephanie Grace: We know what to do in natural disasters. The same lessons should apply for deadly COVID crisis.

Days after Hurricane Ida decimated the region’s electric grid, Chelsea Raine Brauwn was confronted with an unusual dilemma: What should she do with 150 pounds of bacon?. Brauwn is the facility manager and event coordinator for First Unitarian Universalist Church of New Orleans, which sits on the corner of Jefferson and Claiborne avenues in the Freret neighborhood. The church complex comprises a commercial kitchen, along with a walk-in refrigerator and freezer.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO