Mark Watt is penciling some new names into his lineup card this season. The hits are still coming. Lincoln Southwest players have been swatting hot bats lately and it continued Monday evening at Doris Bair Complex. The Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks ignited for nine runs in one inning in an 11-3 softball victory in Game 1 against rival Lincoln Southeast. Southwest hit a couple more home runs in the nightcap — a 7-1 victory highlighted by Bailey Selvage’s two-hit complete game.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO