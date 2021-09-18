CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Photographer Shows the Right Way to Photograph Wyoming Wildlife

By Doc Holliday
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We see people that visit Yellowstone and the Tetons do photography wrong so often, it's easy to forget how epic it can be when it's done right. One photographer recently visited our national parks in Wyoming and showed the proper way to take pictures of the wildlife we treasure. Evan...

kgab.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Country 95.5

Woman Severely Burned at Old Faithful in Yellowstone

She's very fortunate that the injury wasn't worse and thank goodness help was close by to the incident. Yellowstone National Park sent out a press release on an accident that happened this morning, September 16th near Old Faithful. Here's part of the press release. Early Thursday monring, park rangers provided...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone Grey Wolf Tries Devouring Trail Cam in Rare Interaction Caught on Video

Wolf interactions are typically rather rare as the species is pretty wary of human contact. The National Parks Service relies on trail cameras in order to study animal behavior and keep an eye on certain species, while still giving the animals their space and freedom to be wild animals. Actually, Yellowstone National Park installed nine such trail cameras in various positions spread across the park. Eight of them provide typical static video, while one actually live streams an iconic overlook of the Old Faithful Geyser. Now, Yellowstone has been home to some interesting situations: a publicly intoxicated kayaker, trespassers, and even homicide. This newest event captured by the park’s trail cams will surely impress. It involves a grey wolf and a trail cam.
ANIMALS
Idaho State Journal

Jail time ordered for woman who walked on thermal area in Yellowstone National Park

A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to seven days in jail and to pay more than $2,000 in fines and fees for walking on a thermal area in Yellowstone National Park. Madeline S. Casey, 26, was with two other people in the Norris Geyser Basin area near the northwest corner of the park, according to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Wyoming district. She and another person left the boardwalk and walked on the thermal ground. Onlookers took pictures and videos of Casey and the people she was with.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Colorado Parks And Wildlife Shares Advice For Having The Most Enjoyable Leaf Peeping Adventures

DENVER (CBS4) – Leaf peeping season is in full swing and Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to make sure the people who drawn to the most scenic trails and parks leave no trace. “As we head into peak leaf-peeping season, it’s one of the busiest times of the year at our park,” Todd Farrow, Park Manager at Golden Gate Canyon State Park, said in a news release earlier this month. “We ask that people plan ahead, watch out for people and wildlife crossing slowly on roads and park in designated parking areas to avoid damaging vegetation.” Photo by Phyllis Jones of Denver on...
DENVER, CO
Rapid City Journal

Photographer reflects on 9/11 experience

John Seder remembers seeing snow shovels lining the street in front of buildings to shovel away ash near ground zero a week after 9/11. “I got home to my mother’s, my mother lived out on Long Island, I got to her apartment and called (my wife) Jennifer — she didn’t know who I was,” he said. “My voice was shot, I swallowed so much (dust), my eyes burned. It was nasty stuff.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Lobo

The Lobo photographers’ perspectives on nature

Nature can mean many things to many people. For some, nature is trees, grass and rivers. For others, nature is a specific place or even a feeling. For these four Lobo photographers, though, nature mainly serves as a source of inspiration and an escape from the stress of everyday life.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Sunderland Echo

Winterwatch cameras for wildlife: the best home wildlife cameras to photograph birds and garden animals

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. Bird spotting and wildlife watching can be a rewarding, relaxing pastime. A decent pair of binoculars is often all you need, but sometimes you might want to get up close and personal to your subject matter for a closer look, or capture the movements of an elusive, wary creature.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Park#Wildlife Photography#Grand Teton National Park#The National Park Service
The Nebraska City News Press

Photographer visits NC Rotary

Photographer and retired oral surgeon Jim Wickless of Lincoln was the featured speaker at the Nebraska City Rotary Club on Sept. 15. Wickless, who has pursued photography as a hobby since he purchased a Minolta camera in 1970, shared 60 of his favorite photos with the audience during his presentation.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: 7 Wonderful Must See Wyoming Destinations In Just 1 Minute

West, South, North or East Wyoming has some pretty amazing things to look at and experience. Travel Wyoming actually has some pre-set itineraries that are all laid out for you. With all the stops on the particular itinerary laid out and details of what you need to know about the stop and even addresses for you to put into your phone.
WYOMING STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Old Photograph Shows Ghostly Figure of a Child In Kentucky Creek

When I started writing articles for our websites, I began researching and joining groups on Facebook for topics I'm interested in writing about. One of the first Facebook groups I joined was Haunted History of Kentucky. Once I joined that group, I became fascinated with photos that are taken and then, when looked at later, show something that nobody saw at the moment the photo was captured.
KENTUCKY STATE
KGAB AM 650

Man In Mammoth Hot Springs Charged By Bull Elk Luckily Not Hurt

Wildlife in Yellowstone are unpredictable especially when they feel threatened or if they're feeling a little rambunctious. It always amazes me when people think they can't be hurt by a wild animal and refuse to move when they come in close contact. The summer tourist season is winding down, but...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Instagram
KGAB AM 650

Bat Festival Coming To Devils Tower Wyoming

When you think of Devils Tower you usually think of UFOs, due to the movie Close Encounters Of The Third Kind. Some of you might think of old Indian legends since the site is like a cathedral to them. But Devils Tower and BATS?. The National Park Service (NPS) and...
WYOMING STATE
Space.com

Where and how to photograph the aurora

Anyone with a camera and a keen sense of adventure has probably dreamed of photographing the aurora. The elusive Northern Lights create a dramatic visual display in the sky, but the phenomenon is usually found in remote, cold places that are far away from busy, populated towns. It's tricky enough just tracking down the aurora, but capturing it on camera poses an additional challenge.
PHOTOGRAPHY
KGAB AM 650

‘Anywhere in Wyoming’ Listed as Best Vacation Spot for Couples

For any couple looking to make a quick getaway, usually you might have an idea in your mind of a specific location you would like to travel to. Perhaps a specific city is your destination. On a recent list published of cities that listed as the 'Best Vacation Spots for Couples', it turns out that one of those spots is literally, 'Anywhere in Wyoming'.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

How To Stay Out Of Danger When In Wyoming’s Deadly Bear Country

Wyoming Hookin' & Huntin' Outdoors airs every Sunday morning at 9am and is available ON-DEMAND 24/7. Thanks to our friends at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports we discuss everything hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and outdoorsy that you can think of. Every week we talk with Wyoming Game and Fish and recently we had the chance to chat with WGFD Large Carnivore Supervisor for the entire state of Wyoming Dan Thompson about bear safety.
WYOMING STATE
Fresno Bee

Missing California engineer found dead at Grand Teton National Park, officials say

A man found dead at the base of a Wyoming mountain has been identified as Hitoshi Onoe, a 42-year-old Japanese national who worked as an IT engineer in San Jose, California. His body was discovered on Sept. 4 by another climber who was climbing up Teewinot Mountain in Grand Teton National Park, according to a Sept. 6 news release from park officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy