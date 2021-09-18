Lund staff wins national Angels in Adoption Award

Graham Kidder, of Jacksonville, Vermont, was selected as this year’s Angels in Adoption Award winner. Graham has served as a Permanency Planning Counselor for the past twenty years and as a Wendy’s Wonderful Kids Recruiter for the last five and a half years. This annual award is presented by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI) to individuals, couples, families, and organizations across the nation who have made extraordinary contributions on behalf of children and families in need. Graham was recommended by Representative Peter Welch and will be honored on October 20th at the CCAI’s Angels in Adoption Gala.