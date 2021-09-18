CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Lund staff wins national Angels in Adoption Award

vermontbiz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraham Kidder, of Jacksonville, Vermont, was selected as this year’s Angels in Adoption Award winner. Graham has served as a Permanency Planning Counselor for the past twenty years and as a Wendy’s Wonderful Kids Recruiter for the last five and a half years. This annual award is presented by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI) to individuals, couples, families, and organizations across the nation who have made extraordinary contributions on behalf of children and families in need. Graham was recommended by Representative Peter Welch and will be honored on October 20th at the CCAI’s Angels in Adoption Gala.

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
smcvt.edu

Five honored with annual Staff Awards at Thursday assembly

During a Staff Assembly the morning of Thursday, September 10 – attended by many Saint Michael’s staff members in-person in the McCarthy Recital Hall and by scores more via Zoom – community members heard the announcement of this year’s annual staff award winners following remarks from President Sterritt and other College leaders and Staff Welfare Committee members.
COLCHESTER, VT
raynetoday.com

Angel Award recipients named

This fall, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation will present The Angel Award® to nine everyday people doing extraordinary good to improve the lives of Louisiana’s young people. The honorees were chosen from a record-shattering number of nominees — individuals noticed by friends, neighbors and colleagues for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Blade

Humane society awarded grant to support adoption efforts

The Toledo Humane Society received a $1,000 grant from the nonprofit Animal Farm Foundation to support its efforts in removing breed labels for dogs. The grant program is for animal shelters that have recently decided to remove breed labels from their kennel cards, software databases, and in social media posts. Shelter staff are usually guessing a dog’s breed, and studies have shown those guesses are often inaccurate and can lead to a longer length of stay in a shelter. The expectations and stereotypes that come with breed labels can also have a negative socio-economic impact on local communities.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
pcrecordtimes.com

Award-winning quilts recognized

GUERNSEY – Growing up, a farmer’s daughter in eastern South Dakota, Karla Robbins not only had a mind for numbers and order, but learned to create beautiful comforts in the form of her award-winning quilts. As a child, Robbins’ mom enrolled her in 4-H where she learned to first sew...
GUERNSEY, WY
jssa.org

JSSA’s Volunteer Juliann Goldman Wins National Hospice Volunteer of the Year Award

JSSA is pleased to announce Juliann Goldman as the recipient of the Hospice Volunteer of the Year Award from the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHCPO). Juliann Goldman started as a JSSA Hospice volunteer in 2007. More than 14 years later, she says working as a Hospice Volunteer has helped her grow tremendously as a person. While Juliann acknowledges that some could view serving as a volunteer in a hospice program as a sad experience, she describes it as rewarding.
ADVOCACY
bctv.org

Safe Berks Wins Seven National Purple Ribbon Awards

Safe Berks is proud to announce that we received seven national Purple Ribbon Awards! The Purple Ribbon Awards are coordinated by Theresa’s Fund, DomesticShelters.org, and experts in the field to honor and recognize the many heroes working to serve survivors and end domestic violence. The Purple Ribbon Awards we received:
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fgazette.com

UP’s Herrmann to receive Angel Award

This fall, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation will present The Angel Award® to nine everyday people doing extraordinary good to improve the lives of Louisiana’s young people. The honorees were chosen from a record-shattering number of nominees — individuals noticed by friends, neighbors and colleagues for...
FARMERVILLE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Welch
Las Vegas Sun

2021 Angel Awards honorees inspire community connection

For 14 years, Vegas Inc has reached out to our community to identify some of the Valley’s most outstanding philanthropic leaders for the annual Angel Awards. These awards recognize deserving businesses and individuals whose visionary leadership and commitment to philanthropic ideas and actions have advanced the lives of those who live here. Honorees were nominated by the public and reviewed by a panel of previous Angel Award recipients based on their service to our community, accomplishments and leadership.
LAS VEGAS, NV
eckerd.edu

Eckerd senior wins national environmental activism award

Alexandria “Alex” Gordon talked herself out of applying for the Earth Island Institute’s Brower Youth Awards her junior year because past winners’ achievements seemed so intimidating. Even though her advocacy work with the Florida Public Interest Research Group Students and the Post Landfill Action Network led Eckerd College to become...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Washington Times-Herald

MIles wins statewide award

AJ Miles has been named a winner of the 2021 Community Builders Award by Evergreen Leadership. Outstanding young leaders from across Indiana received this award based on their commitment to their communities, exemplary workplace leadership, and desire to collaborate with like-minded peers. “I am grateful for this unique award,” said...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parenting Teens#The Angels#Ccai#Project Family
dailytrib.com

Save the World Brewing Co. wins national award and state recognition

Save the World Brewing Co. brought in two prestigious awards in September. The brewery, 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls, won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival and was named Best Brewery in a Small Market at the inaugural Texas Travel Awards. “We’re very honored and thankful,”...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Seattle Times

The Seattle Times wins 3 national journalism awards in the 2021 Society for Features Journalism contest

The Seattle Times has won three national Excellence in Features Journalism awards in the 2021 Society for Features Journalism contest. Competing in Division 3, the largest division that showcases publications with a circulation of 200,000 and up, food critic Tan Vinh was awarded first place in the food writing portfolio category for his body of work in 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
vermontbiz.com

Clemmons Family Farm ED Lydia Clemmons to receive the 2021 Con Hogan Award

The Vermont Community Foundation and the organizing committee for the Con Hogan Award for Creative, Entrepreneurial Community Leadership are pleased to announce that Lydia Clemmons, PhD, MPH will be honored with this year’s award. Dr. Clemmons is President and Executive Director of the Clemmons Family Farm(link is external) in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
vermontbiz.com

Cerf Community Fund at VCF announces $149,461 in grants to 44 organizations

Vermont Business Magazine The Walter Cerf Community Fund, a component fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, has announced $52,461 in grants to 20 organizations in its 2021 competitive grants round, building on $97,000 previously granted to 24 organizations in April of this year. The competitive grants include a combination of...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
vermontbiz.com

VAAFM: Join in on this sweet event

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Most of us know the joys of Vermont maple syrup poured over a hot stack of pancakes, but there are plenty of other creative (and delicious) ways to enjoy maple. From mid-September to mid-October, Vermont’s Maple 100 invites you to explore all the ways to enjoy one of the state’s most treasured treats - through themed fall activities, events, and specialty products found around the state.
AGRICULTURE
vermontbiz.com

AGC of Vermont earns Chapter of the Year honors

Vermont Business Magazine The Associated General Contractors of America named the Associated General Contractors of Vermont (AGC/VT) as the winner of the Small Chapter of the Year. The award was presented at the 2021 National and Chapter Leadership Conference on Sunday, September 19 in Orlando, Florida. AGC/VT is the largest...
CONSTRUCTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy