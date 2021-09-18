Madison County, Norfolk ready to merge dispatch services
What started as talk about 10 years ago, then began to be implemented a year ago, looks as though it will now come to fruition next month. On Tuesday, the Madison County Board of Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Norfolk to provide dispatch services for Madison County. On Monday evening, the Norfolk City Council will consider the same interlocal agreement between the city and county.norfolkdailynews.com
