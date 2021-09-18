BC-Results Los Alamitos Race Course-7-Add

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday. “Joe Davis will be absent from upcoming Dodger broadcasts after testing positive for COVID-19, even though fully vaccinated,” the team said. pic.twitter.com/sH5MoDnHPc — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 22, 2021 Davis is isolating at home and his broadcasting partner Orel Hershiser is also quarantining “due to his close contact.” “We wish them both well and look forward to safely welcoming them back to the Dodger broadcast,” the team said. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO