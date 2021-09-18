CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel arrests two prisoners who escaped from Gilboa prison -Israeli police

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

CAIRO (Reuters) – Israeli police said on Twitter that they arrested two prisoners on Sunday who had escaped from Gilboa prison in the eastern district of Jenin city. “The chase ended successfully in a joint operation of the IDF, the Public Security Service and the Special Police Forces tonight in the city of Jenin. The two terrorists who escaped from the prison were arrested,” Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

Related
The Independent

Israeli police catch 2 Palestinians who broke out of prison

Israeli police on Friday night said they had caught two of the six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison this week in a daring prison raid that has captured the country's attention. Police said the two were caught in northern Israel on Friday night. The announcement did not identify the prisoners or give any other details. But the Haaretz news site identified them as Mahmoud Aradeh and Yakub Kadari — members of the Islamic Jihad militant group who were both serving life sentences. The report said the men were caught in the northern city of Nazareth after a civilian alerted police to two suspicious figures.The six Palestinians tunneled out of the Gilboa prison on Monday, setting off a furious manhunt across Israel and in the West Bank They include four members of the militant group Islamic Jihad who were serving life sentences as well as Zakaria Zubeidi, a well-known militant leader from the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s. All of the prisoners are from the nearby city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.The escape has exposed major flaws in Israel's prison service and set off days of angry criticism and finger pointing.
WORLD
abc17news.com

Israeli police recapture four of six escaped Palestinian prisoners

Israeli police say four of the six men who escaped from a prison in Northern Israel on Monday have now been recaptured. The first two were arrested on Friday evening in Nazareth, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Gilboa prison where the breakout happened, while two other escapees were picked up in the early hours of Saturday in the village of Umm Al-Ghanam, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the prison.
WORLD
The Independent

Escapees captured, Israel opens crossing near prison break

Israel on Wednesday reopened a crossing with the occupied West Bank for the first time since six prisoners tunneled out of a nearby Israeli prison, a rare escape that triggered a massive search before they were all recaptured. The Israeli military body that oversees civilian affairs in the West Bank said the Jalameh crossing into the northern West Bank would be open for the first time since Sept. 6, when the prisoners escaped.Six prisoners — five of them accused of deadly attacks against Israelis — tunneled out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel through a shaft in the floor of their bathroom in the biggest jailbreak of its kind in decades. They later split up into groups of two, and the final pair were apprehended over the weekend in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin The incident marked an embarrassing security breach for Israel and sparked a massive manhunt in northern Israel and the occupied West Bank. Lawyers for two of the prisoners said they were beaten during their arrest. Palestinians consider prisoners held by Israel to be heroes of their national cause, and many celebrated the escape on social media.
MIDDLE EAST
#Prison#Israeli Police#Israeli Army#Special Police#Reuters#Idf#The Special Police Forces
AFP

Carlos the Jackal seeks shorter jail term at French trial

Carlos the Jackal, who was behind some of the biggest terror attacks of the 1970s and 1980s, will attempt to have one of his three life sentences cut at a trial starting Wednesday in Paris. The 71-year-old Venezuelan militant, whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, has been behind bars in France since his arrest in Sudan in 1994 after two decades on the run. "I am a professional revolutionary; revolution is my job," the left-winger who fought alongside radicalised Palestinians, Germany's Red Army Faction and the Japanese Red Army, told a French appeals court in 2018. A year earlier, a lower court had given him a third life sentence over a grenade attack at a store in the French capital in 1974 that killed two people and injured 34 others.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Myanmar Junta Troops Clash With 'Self Defense' Forces

Myanmar troops killed several members of a local "defense force" in a day of clashes, the junta said Friday, with local residents and media reporting at least 10 dead. The country has been in turmoil since a February coup and a military crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 1,000 people, according to a local monitoring group.
MILITARY
AFP

Clashes as Chile police evict migrant squatters

Chilean police clashed with undocumented migrants in the Pacific port city of Iquique Friday as authorities evicted hundreds who have been squatting in a public square for months. The evacuation took place on the eve of a march planned in the city against undocumented migrants.
IMMIGRATION
