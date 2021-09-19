CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Oprah Winfrey: ‘I worry about where we are as a country’

By Austin Williams
fox26houston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Oprah Winfrey said she’s worried about the United States. Speaking in an upcoming podcast, "Mind Body Zone: Living Outside the Box," hosted by self help guru, Deepak Chopra, Winfrey shared concerns that the country is headed in the wrong direction. When asked by Chopra if she’s "afraid...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Reprise Their Famous 2006 Road Trip

When someone says you are the Oprah to their Gayle or vice versa, it simply means you are likely to have more than forty years with them or already have so many years in that they consider you family. The friendship between Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King began back in 1976 when both of them worked for a Baltimore television station. At the time, they were in their early twenties. Oprah worked as a news anchor, while King was a production assistant. One time, there was a snowstorm and Oprah made Gayle an offer to stay at her house, even though they didn’t know each other well. Gayle was hesitant since she didn’t have any clothes to change into. “ You can wear some of my clothes, “ Oprah said. As kindness is her nature, Oprah went further to offer Gayle some of her underwear, given that they were the same size. “ I’ll stop at the drug store, we’ll buy a toothbrush.” Oprah added. That night, they found they had so much in common: “ We had similar philosophies, similar interests, liked the same people, and we’ve been friends ever since.” Gayle said in a past interview.
MUSIC
blackchronicle.com

Girls Trip!: Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Take A Hilarious Joy Ride

Oprah Winfrey and her best friend Gayle King have hit the road for a hilarious girls road trip. Part one of their three-part series, The OG Chronicles: Joy Ride, is out now and follows the gal pals as they take a “multi-stop adventure through Santa Barbara” and bring their fans all the laughs, Oprah Daily reports.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deepak Chopra
Person
Oprah Winfrey
TVOvermind

Oprah Winfrey Marks 35 Years Since The Debut Of “The Oprah Winfrey Show”

Oprah Winfrey is a woman who needs no introduction. She has been in the game for the longest of times. None knows this too well than a fellow icon, Will Smith, who, in conversation with Steven Colbert, put Oprah’s influence into perspective. In an interview following the reveal of sound stages at the Tyler Perry Studios, Smith said: “ Oprah got the big stage at the end. That’s the one. The Oprah Winfrey Sound Stage. She’s Oprah, you know. Cause I was happy with mine [sound stage], you know. Then I saw Oprah’s…And you know what’s interesting about Oprah? Oprah has been famous so long, that whoever is there when Oprah is there, you’re her assistant. You just have to help Oprah. Like, Oprah will just start walking, and you feel like you have to assist… I’ve seen Barack [Obama] get Oprah something to eat.” From The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’s description of ‘the Oprah effect,’ no introduction would do justice to Ms. Winfrey’s journey other than her own. The summation of Oprah’s legacy can only be done in her own words, through a letter she wrote to her 20-year-old self, as part of CBS’s Award-winning series, Note to Self:
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Black Cake’ Drama Series From Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey & Aaron Kaplan Ordered By Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: After a heated bidding war, Hulu has landed the drama Black Cake, from Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment with a series order. Based on the upcoming book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting. The story takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar, who played a key part in putting the project together, will write the adaptation as part of her overall deal with Kapital and will serve as...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#The Doomsday Clock#Bulletin
primetimer.com

Whoopi Goldberg Relives Her Night at the Met Gala: My Body Was 'Done'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg had quite the night at the Met Gala. This morning on The View, Goldberg relived the highs and lows of her evening, which included one very long trip up the stairs in a purple frock designed by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. While the gown may have been gorgeous, the longtime moderator reminded viewers that beauty is pain as she explained that she was barely able to get up from the table at the end of the event. "My body said, 'You're done. You're just finished,'" joked Goldberg.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

With Meghan McCain Gone, Whoopi Goldberg Is More Engaged Than She's Been in Years

For the past few years, Whoopi Goldberg's primary role on The View has been reacting to (and reining in) Meghan McCain, a responsibility that appeared to quickly wear on her. On Wednesday, however, viewers were reunited with the old Whoopi as the show's longtime moderator eagerly participated in Hot Topics discussions and engaged with her co-hosts on the biggest news stories of the day. It's no exaggeration to say that this morning was the most Goldberg has talked in years, a shift that can easily be attributed to the departure of McCain, The View's conservative, sucks-all-the-air-out-of-the-room former co-host.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Is Who Will Replace Meghan McCain When "The View" Returns

Things will look different when The View returns for its 25th season in September. Not only will all of the hosts be filming in the studio together for the first time since March 2020, but there will also be a new co-host. Former co-host Meghan McCain left the series in August, at the end of the show's 24th season, after four years on The View and tons of onscreen spats. When you tune in for the Season 25 premiere, a new View host will be taking her seat. Read on to find out who will be taking McCain's place on The View.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Conversation U.S.

A giant space rock demolished an ancient Middle Eastern city and everyone in it – possibly inspiring the Biblical story of Sodom

As the inhabitants of an ancient Middle Eastern city now called Tall el-Hammam went about their daily business one day about 3,600 years ago, they had no idea an unseen icy space rock was speeding toward them at about 38,000 mph (61,000 kph). Flashing through the atmosphere, the rock exploded in a massive fireball about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) above the ground. The blast was around 1,000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima atomic bomb. The shocked city dwellers who stared at it were blinded instantly. Air temperatures rapidly rose above 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit (2,000 degrees Celsius). Clothing and wood immediately...
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Gayle King Drops Some Massive Family Baby News on 'CBS Mornings'

Gayle King shared some exciting news during Monday's CBS Mornings broadcast. Her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first child, son Luca Lynn Miller, making King a grandmother. Bumpus is married to Virgil Miller, and they tied the knot at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara, California in December. "Please allow...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
NFL
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Has Some Choice Words For All The Tweets Dogging On The Sistas Wigs

Most fans know Tyler Perry’s plate is always full, thanks to his duties as an actor, director and producer. Unfortunately, that means things will occasionally slip by his watchful eye when it comes to his multiple productions. However, the styling of actors’ wigs has been a constant sore spot for the media mogul and, this time, the topic has led to his BET drama Sistas becoming public fodder on social media. Now, after being bombarded by fans, Perry finally responded to the Twitter criticism.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

6 signs someone is in love with you, based on body language alone

The early stages of a romantic relationship holds tons of excitement and potential energy; you’re learning new things about your new partner, settling into new routines, and figuring out your feelings. At a certain point, though, you’ll probably be ready to say those three magic words, but you're nervous about uttering them first for fear that you won't hear them in return, or—worse—that your partner won't share your sentiment. Because picking up on signs someone is in love with you isn't a science or easy to do with any semblance of confidence, the act of saying it can feel like a game of chicken—but that doesn't have to be the case.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DoYouRemember?

Bill Maher Responds To Whoopi Goldberg, Sounds Off On Use Of ‘Black National Anthem’

Bill Maher has sounded off on the whole situation with Whoopi Goldberg and the use of the Black National Anthem at NFL games. To recap what happened, Maher spoke on his HBO show Real Time about the NFL kicking off its first game of the season by playing both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black National Anthem, also known by the title “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy