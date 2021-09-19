Oprah Winfrey: ‘I worry about where we are as a country’

When someone says you are the Oprah to their Gayle or vice versa, it simply means you are likely to have more than forty years with them or already have so many years in that they consider you family. The friendship between Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King began back in 1976 when both of them worked for a Baltimore television station. At the time, they were in their early twenties. Oprah worked as a news anchor, while King was a production assistant. One time, there was a snowstorm and Oprah made Gayle an offer to stay at her house, even though they didn’t know each other well. Gayle was hesitant since she didn’t have any clothes to change into. “ You can wear some of my clothes, “ Oprah said. As kindness is her nature, Oprah went further to offer Gayle some of her underwear, given that they were the same size. “ I’ll stop at the drug store, we’ll buy a toothbrush.” Oprah added. That night, they found they had so much in common: “ We had similar philosophies, similar interests, liked the same people, and we’ve been friends ever since.” Gayle said in a past interview.

