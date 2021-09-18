Rail Trail bridge actually the third

A few weeks ago I wrote an article about the Kickapoo Rail Trail bridge over the Middle Fork River. I stated two railroad bridge’s had been constructed over the river on that rail line. That was incorrect, the current bridge is the third structure. Mike Roegner sent information on the second bridge constructed in 1893, as well as information on the pioneer structure that preceded it. He also provided maps illustrating the original rail line and a realignment of the line that took place when the second bridge was built. The copy of the Peoria and Eastern Railroad Survey map he provided showed the original bridge was located a half mile north of the second and current bridges.