CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Corrine Foxx: My Father Taught Me The Importance Of Self-Care

By Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders
myv949.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 27-years-young, Corrine Foxx is a welcomed fresh face beauty forging her own lane as a model, host and philanthropist. You can add her latest collaboration with T.J.Maxx’s The Maxx You Project to her impressive resume. The pen pal program, “The Change Exchange was designed with one thing in mind: to change what change feels like,” says the official website.

myv949.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Null#Roommates#The Maxx#The Change Exchange
goodmenproject.com

Book Review: Self Care

Leigh Stein is my role model, despite being 10 years younger than me. I adore her the way I assume younger women worship Instagram influencers. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, the New Yorker, the Washington Post, and every other publication worth writing for, was co-founder of Out of the Binders/BinderCon, is a memoir and fiction writer, and coaches other writers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
henryford.com

Self-Care Hour with Kelly

Each week Kelly Darke, ATR, M.Ed., BFA, will introduce and demonstrate a new creative idea while everyone is working on their own personal project. B.Y.O.P.= Bring your own project each week to work on as a self-care activity. This hour is for YOU! Everyone will have time to share with one another or sit quietly...it is up to you how you use this hour together.
LIFESTYLE
startlandnews.com

‘It’s not just a brand for me anymore’: How Grace & Grind put the selfless in self-care, Black wellness

Kharissa and Wesley Forte were once on the verge of divorce. But after deciding to give their relationship a final push, the two went to counseling. The experience was revelatory, they said, noting it ultimately prompted them to create their own online media company — Grace & Grind — to share lessons and their story with others.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talesbuzz.com

Salim Diwan: “My father is always alive in me”

Bollywood Diaries actor Salim Diwan recently celebrated the first death anniversary of his father, Dr. Salaudeen Chopdar, and says that he will always be alive in him. On the first death anniversary of his father, a postal stamp was issued on his name. “I just feel blessed to have a father like him who raised me well and made me a successful man who is able to do such small things which he would have been proud of. I just want that he stays always alive with us, watching my back and be my strength,” said Salim.
CELEBRITIES
dailyeasternnews.com

Students share their self-care tips for Self-Care Awareness Month

Eastern students shared their own forms of self-care for “Self-Care Awareness Month.”. College is full of homework assignments, exams and multiple extracurricular activities. Since students have so many tasks throughout the week, students often need to utilize self-care to get through the semester. Paige Thing, a sophomore, shared her form...
MENTAL HEALTH
azarts.gov

Creative Self-Care for Teaching Artists

Devised by Childsplay in partnership with Valle Del Sol, a local mental health provider, this 5-part series is geared toward helping teaching artists understand what is happening to them mentally and physically, learn tools for addressing their stress and anxiety, and build community with other teaching artists through creative activities.
MENTAL HEALTH
KEVN

Health Watch: Self-care

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Hello, I’m Mary Kurniawan, a social worker with Monument Health, and this is your HealthWatch. With fall and the holiday season quickly approaching and back-to-school routines in full swing-- it’s a great time to learn about the benefits of mindfulness for self-care. Mindfulness is paying attention to the present moment, including our thoughts and feelings, but without judgment. Meditation is one way to practice mindfulness. Meditation and mindfulness practice can help with relaxation, training our awareness, and changing our perspectives. When we learn to stay in the moment with less judgment, we can avoid getting stuck in painful past moments, that sometimes lead to feeling depressed or overly caught up in future worries, which can lead to feeling anxious. Establishing or improving your mindfulness practice can be key to releasing stress that builds up due to daily stressors. the many benefits of mindfulness include decreasing anxiety, improving sleep quality, lowering blood pressure, increasing our immune function, and even lengthening attention span.
RAPID CITY, SD
theundefeated.com

What Michael K. Williams taught me about being a man

About 15 minutes into the third episode of The Wire, Omar Little is sitting on a stoop with two of his crew members. One of the men, Brandon, is under Omar’s arm, his head leaning on Omar’s chest. The second member, John, looks on uncomfortably. As the scene progresses, Omar and Brandon tenderly play with each other’s fingers, leading to Omar delivering a light forehead kiss and a tender caress of his chin.
ENTERTAINMENT
Berkeleyan Online

The Pandemic Taught Me the Importance of Touch

"I want to expand my imagination around what love in public can look like." Welcome to “Student View,” a new column featuring the thoughts, opinions, and musings of undergraduate writers at Cal. This summer, for our second “Student View” essay contest, California asked current Cal students to answer the question: What gives you optimism for the future? Below is one of two runners-up. This issue’s winning essay was “Missing the Movies” by Maya Thompson, and the other runner-up was “Solace from the Sunrise” by Rina Rossi. For entry rules and other winners, visit the contest landing page.
BERKELEY, CA
ABC Action News

September Self-Care

Finally, the kids are back to school and we now have the time to focus on ourselves. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some great ways to pamper and spoil ourselves this fall. Get your hair strong and healthy. amika:. The Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask...
HAIR CARE
Daily Free Press

What working in retail has taught me

Working in retail is a right of passage. In your late teens and early twenties, it isn’t unusual to hold a minimum wage job. And it’s not a bad thing — you interact with all different types of people out there in the world, and you learn how to communicate professionally.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy