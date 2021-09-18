Corrine Foxx: My Father Taught Me The Importance Of Self-Care

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Hello, I’m Mary Kurniawan, a social worker with Monument Health, and this is your HealthWatch. With fall and the holiday season quickly approaching and back-to-school routines in full swing-- it’s a great time to learn about the benefits of mindfulness for self-care. Mindfulness is paying attention to the present moment, including our thoughts and feelings, but without judgment. Meditation is one way to practice mindfulness. Meditation and mindfulness practice can help with relaxation, training our awareness, and changing our perspectives. When we learn to stay in the moment with less judgment, we can avoid getting stuck in painful past moments, that sometimes lead to feeling depressed or overly caught up in future worries, which can lead to feeling anxious. Establishing or improving your mindfulness practice can be key to releasing stress that builds up due to daily stressors. the many benefits of mindfulness include decreasing anxiety, improving sleep quality, lowering blood pressure, increasing our immune function, and even lengthening attention span.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 8 DAYS AGO