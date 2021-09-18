CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constitution celebrates 234th anniversary

By Joan Griffis
Danville Commercial-News
 7 days ago

The National Archives is the permanent home of the original U.S. Constitution. Yesterday the National Archives celebrated Constitution Day. It was on September 17, 1787, 234 years ago, that the delegates to the Constitutional Convention met and signed the U. S. Constitution.. A National Archives website, “Bring The Constitution to Life,” at https://tinyurl.com/52yrz23d, provides links to primary sources and learning experiences related to this historic document’s creation in 1787.

