Titans' Julio Jones fined for penalty that angered head coach Mike Vrabel

The Tennessee Titans lost their season opener to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The game was never close. The Cardinals took a 10-0 lead after their first two possessions and never looked back. Maybe the Titans could have gotten something going, but an early turning point in the game may have come when Julio Jones was called for a personal foul halfway through the first quarter that turned a 3rd and 1 into a 3rd and 16 that then turned into a punt.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO