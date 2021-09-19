Titans' Julio Jones fined for penalty that angered head coach Mike Vrabel
Julio Jones was fined on Saturday for a penalty committed in Week 1 that had his head coach ticked off. Jones pushed Tennessee back from a 3rd-and-1 to a 3rd-and-16 with a personal foul he committed while his Titans were down 10-0 to Arizona (You can see it here.) Had Tennessee converted the 3rd-and-1, they would have had a better shot at curbing Arizona’s momentum. Instead, they ended up punting. They lost 38-13.www.yardbarker.com
