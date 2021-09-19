Although “Talk Like A Pirate Day” Is A Fun Holiday, In 2013 Michigan Voted To Formally Recognize The Day
Talk Like a Pirate Day sails away annually on September 19th. All you bilge rats, Aaaaaaaaaaaaarrrrrrrrrrrrgh! As you are out and about on September 19th, don’t be surprised if people are saying, “Ahoy Matie,” “Avast,” “Aye, Aye Capt’n,” “Land ho!” “Hornpipe,” and many other pirate-like phrases, because it’s International Talk Like a Pirate Day. [See “Pirate” words below]southfloridareporter.com
