Dani Felt: “You only get one chance to make an impression on a song so do things the right way”
You only get one chance to make an impression on a song so do things the right way. Make sure to take yourself seriously as an artist and have quality recordings, photos and videos. Make sure your content is all on point and is consistent. For example, hire a professional photographer to do a photoshoot or hire a music video person to do a video. Don’t try to DIY everything unless that skill is really in your wheelhouse. People will respect quality over quantity.thriveglobal.com
