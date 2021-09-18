CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor Hogrefe of Blockspace Solutions: "Only invest what you're willing to lose"

Cover picture for the articleOnly invest what you’re willing to lose. Is that 5 percent or 10 percent? More? Less? It will depend on the person, their background, investing time horizon, etc. Over the past few years, the Cryptocurrency industry has been making headlines nearly every week. Many people have gotten very wealthy investing or leading the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, many people have lost a lot investing in the industry. In addition, more people have been scrutinizing the ecological impact of crypto mining, as well as its potential facilitation of illegal activity. What is being done and what can be done to address these concerns?

