Victor Hogrefe of Blockspace Solutions: “Only invest what you’re willing to lose”

Never invest what you can’t afford to lose. Cryptocurrency is still very new and the prices are being discovered. There is very little stability in coins that aren’t backed by an external asset. The coins with the most potential for gain are ones with a significant potential for loss. The smaller a coin’s market capital is, the more whildly it fluctuates from a few trades. These are the coins that can have the biggest gains percentage wise, but also the biggest losses. You can 10x your money, or you can end up with one-tenth of your money. This is the very first thing I tell everyone who asks me about crypto investments.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO