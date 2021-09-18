Sean Byrnes of Outlier: “Start with a problem, not a product”
Start with a problem, not a product. The most important thing you can do as a founder is find a problem that all your prospective customers or users have and want to solve immediately. You shouldn’t have to convince anyone to try your product. Ideally, you discuss the problem with them, and they should be able to visualize immediately how you can help solve it. Then, you can explore different ways to solve the problem and build products, but everything will be easier from that point on if they share your vision for solving the problem.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0