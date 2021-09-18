Mayling Ng: “Don’t listen to doubters”

Don’t listen to doubters. Not one person in my life said I could do this. Everyone for 20 years, told me to shut up and give up. And now, they’re all commenting, “We believe in you! You’re amazing!” I was like, “Whoa, you told me to just get over it and let it go”. I remember some specifically telling me a story where they told me, “Mayling, why don’t you become a manager or an agent because you’re well past your prime and you don’t look like a typical Hollywood actress. If you want to be in the industry, do something else.” And now they claim to be my biggest fans. Lol.