CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Sept. 18

By Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
valleynewstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolleyball: Clarinda and Sidney at Red Oak Tournament. Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals and Sidney Cowgirls make the trip to Red Oak for at least four matches each. Sidney is coming off a 3-2 win over East Mills Tuesday to improve to 12-8 on the season while Clarinda fell 3-0 to Lewis Central Thursday, dropping the Cardinals record to 7-6. This is a 10-team tournament with the teams split into two five-team pools with play beginning at 8 a.m. Each team will play the other four teams in their pool with top two teams in each pool advancing to the tournament portion of the day to decide a champion. Clarinda and Sidney are both in the Black Pool and are joined by Abraham Lincoln, Mount Vernon and Treynor. The Orange Pool has Creston, Fremont-Mills, Red Oak, St. Albert and Underwood.

valleynewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
conwaydailysun.com

Fall Sports Preview: Berlin field hockey set for strong 2021 campaign

BERLIN — Following a season ending due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the Berlin field hockey team to have to forfeit a chance at a state championship, this year’s team has already started the season on a positive note at 3-0 including a 13-0 victory over Franklin last week.
BERLIN, NH
etownian.com

Sports Returning: Fall 2021

Students and student athletes alike are excited about sports returning in full swing this fall at Elizabethtown College. In the spring 2021 semester, sports did take place, but things were a little different with COVID-19 restrictions. The NCAA restricted the number of spectators that could attend a game or did...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
mustangnews.net

Fall sports are back in action

After a year and a half of uncertainty, guidelines, restrictions, and shutdowns, Cal Poly fall sports are back. The football, volleyball and men and women’s soccer teams are ready to get back into action for the Mustangs, just in time for the 2021-22 school year. Football. In the spring, the...
SOCCER
KOLO TV Reno

Sports Caravan for Sept. 10

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Your favorite high school football show has made its long-awaited return. The Sports Caravan is back as we hit week four of the season. Be sure to catch all the area highlights and scores every Friday at 11:15!
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Thomas Jefferson
conwaydailysun.com

Fall Sports Preview: Berlin boys soccer team looks for big 2021 season

BERLIN — Berlin boys soccer Coach Tony Valliere believes his team has a chance to make a strong run in the playoffs this year thanks in part to a number of returning starters who will bring even more experience to a team that made it to the second round of the playoffs last season.
BERLIN, NH
North Platte Telegraph

Sports Shorts, Sept. 11

Grand Island Northwest def. Grand Island, 25-22, 14-25, 25-23 Gretna def. Grand Island Northwest, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19 North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-14, 25-9 Hershey def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-23, 25-22 Pleasanton def. Sutherland, 25-16, 27-25 Consolation. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Southern Valley, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20 Semifinal. Hershey def. Amherst, 25-23, 25-18 Pleasanton...
EDUCATION
Rock Hill Herald

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next Fall Sports Athlete of the Week (Sept. 13)

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next Fall Sports Athlete of the Week. For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.
TENNIS
conwaydailysun.com

Fall Sports Preview: Gorham boys possess a mix of youth, experience

GORHAM — This year’s Gorham boys soccer team brings a mix of both young and veteran talent that has already beaten last years mark for wins with most of the season still to play. Gorham Coach David Backler said, “I have a great group of boys, that really work hard...
GORHAM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Red Oak Tournament Info#The Clarinda Cardinals#Lewis Central#Treynor#The Orange Pool#Shenandoah Fillies#The Mount Ayr Tournament#Martensdale St#The Red Pool#Trojanettes#Diagonal
conwaydailysun.com

Fall Sports Preview: Berlin cross-country eyes solid season

BERLIN — At the start of the season Berlin cross-country coach Bob Lord wasn’t sure exactly how many athletes he would have on his team starting originally with only three boys and two girls, but the team filled out some Saturday at the Great Glen Race meet, now six boys and two girls are part of the team, with several runners looking to have strong seasons.
BERLIN, NH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Fall Sports Roundup —Sept. 9

IRONTON — The Portsmouth Trojans continued as road warriors on Thursday, traveling to Ohio Valley Conference rival Ironton and sweeping the Lady Tigers in three sets — each of which were decided by less than four points. The win, Portsmouth’s third straight league win on the road, improved its overall...
IRONTON, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Sports schedule for Sept. 19 through Sept. 25

Here is the sports roundup for the week of Sept. 19 through Sept. 25. All games are at home unless otherwise noted. Field Hockey at University of North Carolina, 1 p.m. Soccer vs Central Michigan University, 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Tennis at Purdue Invitational, time TBA. Field Hockey vs...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Niles Daily Star

COLUMN: A look at fall sports

We are halfway through the first full month of fall sports, and some things are becoming perfectly clear. Each of the six schools I have the privilege of covering is successful in at least one or more sports. Some schools are off to a great start with multiple teams looking like they are going to contend for division or conference championships, as well as possibly making long runs in the postseason.
NILES, MI
heraldcourier.com

Today in sports history: Sept. 14

In 1986, Chicago’s Walter Payton rushes for 177 yards to reach the 15,000-yard plateau and scores his 100th career rushing touchdown. See more sports moments from this date:
SPORTS
valleynewstoday.com

State-ranked Rams take down Shenandoah volleyball

The Shenandoah Fillies ran into a tough Class 4A state-ranked foe Thursday, Sept. 16, in Glenwood dropping a 3-0 decision to the Rams. Game scores were 25-10, 25-13 and 25-14. The Fillies had just seven kills for the match with Ashlynn Hodges finishing with four of them. Lynnae Green added two. Peyton Athen finished with just three assists to lead the team.
SHENANDOAH, IA
MLive.com

Vote for the Kalamazoo-area fall sports Athlete of the Week from Sept. 8-14

KALAMAZOO, MI – The temperatures are getting cooler and the days are getting shorter, which means the fall high school sports season is in full swing, and plenty of athletes around the Kalamazoo area have found their groove. From determined distance runners to smooth-swinging golfers and hard-hitting volleyball players, there’s...
KALAMAZOO, MI
ozarkradionews.com

Sports for Thurs Sept 16th

Garylee has sports for Sept 16th. MSU-WP Lady Grizzly volleyball team ranked #8 played last night with more on last night’s win here is Coach Paula Wiedemann after the win. Coach Wiedemann talks about what up next for her lady Grizzlies. Again the #8 Lady Grizzlies defeat Jefferson in four...
SPORTS
cofcsports.com

Cougars Fall to Phoenix on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- The College of Charleston volleyball team fell to the Elon Phoenix, 3-1, in the second match of the weekend series between the two Colonial Athletic Association foes on Saturday afternoon in TD Arena. In a similar script to Friday's matchup, Elon (7-5, 2-0 CAA) bounced back from...
CHARLESTON, SC
valleynewstoday.com

North Nodaway bumps Trojanette volleyball

The Essex Trojanettes were able to take a set from North Nodaway Thursday, Sept. 16, on the road in Hopkins, Missouri, but that was it in a 3-1 win for the Mustangs. Game scores were 25-12, 25-21, 13-25 and 25-17. Olivia Baker was strong at the net for the Trojanettes...
NODAWAY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy